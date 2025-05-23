This week Women in Solar+ Europe gives voice to Judy de Breuil, Business Development & Key Account Manager at Germany's WeWise Europe. She explains how values such as authenticity and honesty have helped her in her journey in the renewable energy sector and stresses the importance of cooperation in framing leadership and collective succes. "It's not about creating enemies. It's about working together," she states. The solar plus industries offer a unique and powerful opportunity to build truly inclusive, resilient teams. The sector is smaller than one might expect, it moves quickly, and it ...

