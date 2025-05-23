WorkMax in the World: Live Event With Allen Yoho Electrical

PAYSON, UTAH / ACCESS Newswire / May 23, 2025 / WorkMax, a leading provider of mobile workforce management solutions for the construction industry, will host a live webinar featuring the real-world implementation experiences of Allen Yoho Electrical Inc. The free educational event, "WorkMax in The World: A Client's Experience," will take place on Thursday, May 29th, 2025, at 2 PM EDT.

This practical session will feature an in-depth conversation with Mel Lemon, Chief Financial Officer of Allen Yoho Electrical Inc., and Ron Craft, Regional Sales Manager at WorkMax. Together, they will explore how Allen Yoho Electrical has transformed their field operations using WorkMax's mobile app technology.

"Contractors are often skeptical about how software solutions actually perform in real-world field conditions," said Craft. "This webinar provides an unfiltered look at implementation challenges, daily usage scenarios and tangible benefits directly from a client who's experiencing them firsthand."

The event is designed for general and specialty contractors, construction financial managers, operations directors, project managers and business owners seeking practical insights into selecting and using time tracking solutions.

Registration is now open and free, but space is limited. Participants will receive access to the recorded session and additional resources following the event.

To register, visit https://hello.workmax.com/l/970183/2025-04-14/6md92.

WorkMax

WorkMax is a leader in mobile resource management for construction. A best-in-class time-tracking solution, WorkMax utilizes cutting-edge features like geofencing and facial recognition to maximize accuracy and eliminate buddy punching. For more information, visit www.workmax.com

Allen Yoho Electrical Inc.

Allen Yoho Electrical Inc. is a full-service electrical contractor specializing in commercial and industrial electrical installations and services. To see where they service, check out their website https://aye-inc.com/.

Contact Information

Tracie Kuczkowski

VP of Marketing

tak@foundationsoft.com

(800) 246-8000 x 7933

Samantha Ann Illius

Marketing Relations Coordinator and Influence Specialist

sillius@foundationsoft.com

(800) 811-5926 x 4823





