AM Best has revised the outlook to positive from stable for the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term ICR of "aa-" (Superior) of MS Amlin AG (MS Reinsurance) (Switzerland). The outlook of the FSR is stable.

The Credit Ratings (ratings) reflect MS Reinsurance's balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management. In addition, MS Reinsurance's ratings benefit from rating enhancement, in the form of lift, due to explicit support provided by its ultimate parent, MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (MS&AD). MS Reinsurance receives explicit group support through a parental guarantee issued by MS Reinsurance's intermediate parent, Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Company, Limited (MSI).

The revision of the Long-Term ICR outlook to positive reflects the growing profile of MS Reinsurance within the MS&AD group, along with its improving financial performance.

The recovery in operating profitability over several years has been driven by MS Reinsurance's improved underwriting performance, which has benefitted from a series of remedial measures put in place to reposition its underwriting portfolio, including reducing catastrophe exposure and exiting underperforming accounts, as well as favorable market conditions. The result of these measures is evidenced by the 95% and 96% combined ratio (as calculated by AM Best, based on Swiss Code of Obligations) that MS Reinsurance achieved in 2024 and 2023, respectively, or approximately 90% for both years, under IFRS 17. Prospectively, MS Reinsurance is expected to report profitable and less volatile underwriting results, reinforcing its position as a key subsidiary within the MSI group.

MS Reinsurance's balance sheet strength assessment is underpinned by its risk-adjusted capitalisation being at the strongest level, as measured by Best's Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR). After declining to the very strong level in 2023, largely as a result of strong premium growth, the company's BCAR recovered to the strongest level in 2024, driven by a second consecutive year of profitability and the retention of earnings.

MS Reinsurance is an international reinsurance company with key operating hubs in Zurich, Bermuda and the United States. The company is well-diversified by both line of business and geography.

