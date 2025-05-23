Anzeige
Freitag, 23.05.2025
Neues Milliarden-Ziel im Kupfergürtel der Anden? Explorationspotenzial sprengt alle Erwartungen
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.05.2025 17:58 Uhr
Apollo Art Auctions Presents: Fine Ancient Art & Antiquities - The Prince Collection

Finanznachrichten News

FINE ANCIENT ART & ANTIQUITIES - PRINCE COLLECTION</p><p>A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available in this link.</p><p>LONDON, May 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo Art Auctions is proud to present Fine Ancient Art & Antiquities - The Prince Collection, taking place on 8th June 2025 at 1:00 PM GMT. The auction will be held live at our Central London showroom (63-64 Margaret Street, W1W 8SW) and online via the Apollo Art Auctions platform, offering collectors and institutions worldwide the opportunity to acquire rare and important works spanning millennia.<div id=

This carefully curated sale features a spectacular range of antiquities from Egyptian, Roman, Greek, Viking, Medieval, and Western Asiatic cultures, dating from 6000 BC to 1600 AD. The Prince Collection offers not only exceptional artistry but also pieces with strong provenance and historical depth.

Notable highlights include:
Lot 2: Egyptian Sandstone Relief With Princess
This exceptional sandstone relief of a princess (possibly Mut) and two lines of hieroglyphs to her right, comes with notable provenance and an impressive exhibition and publication history. It has been displayed at both the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) and the Robert and Frances Fullerton Museum of Art, and is featured in Dr. Gerry D. Scott III's authoritative volume, Temple, Tomb and Dwelling: Egyptian Antiquities from the Harer Family Trust Collection.

Lot 3: Egyptian Granite Bust of a Goddess
From the early reign of Ramesses II, this finely carved granite bust reflects the craftsmanship of New Kingdom Egypt. Notably featured on the cover of The Collector's Eye: Masterpieces of Egyptian Art from the Thalassic Collection, its published status underscores its cultural and scholarly value.

Lot 9: Graeco-Egyptian Gold Coiled Bracelet with Snake Finials
A beautifully crafted gold bracelet dating to 225-175 BC, showcasing snake finials with symbolic ties to protection, fertility, and deities such as Isis. This luxurious item was likely worn by the social elite and is a strong example of cross-cultural artistry.

Lot 73: Apulian Bell Krater with Dionysiac Scene
A beautifully decorated vessel attributed to the Black Thyrsus Painter, depicting a Dionysiac celebration scene. This krater, once used for mixing wine, comes from the prestigious collection of Pierre Vérité, a renowned Parisian collector known for his connections to artists such as Picasso.

Lot 91:Superb Greek Corinthian Bronze Helmet
An iconic representation of Ancient Greek warfare, the Corinthian helmet remains a cornerstone of any serious militaria or classical antiquities collection. This example is particularly noteworthy for its distinguished provenance, having come from Joseph Mairitsch in Vienna, renowned for his collection of ancient art. What sets this helmet apart is the presence of dual plume attachments, a rare feature that suggests it may have been worn during a victory parade or ceremonial celebration, rather than standard battle use.

All lots will be available for in-person preview by appointment at our London showroom. Our experienced, white-gloved team oversees all aspects of handling and in-house global shipping.

For more information, to book a viewing, or to register to bid:
enquiries@apolloauctions.com | +44 7424 994167
Explore the catalogue and register online at: https://auction.apolloauctions.com/auctions/5-1TFGEJ/fine-ancient-art-antiquities-prince-collection


