Boss Security Screens Expands to San Antonio Under New Brand: American Security Screens

SAN ANTONIO, TX / ACCESS Newswire / May 23, 2025 / Boss Security Screens, a leader in high-performance security doors and security screens for windows , is proud to announce its expansion into Texas, launching operations in San Antonio under the new regional brand name American Security Screens.

The expansion marks the company's fourth location in Texas and continues its mission of delivering best-in-class security solutions for residential, commercial, and government properties. While the name may be new to Texans, the products, people, and process remain exactly the same.

"This is not just a new market-this is a new chapter," said James Kerr, Founder and Chief of New Business Development at Boss Security Screens. "Texans care deeply about protecting their homes and families, and we're here to offer a solution that combines real security with real style. American Security Screens may be a new name, but it's built on the same foundation that made Boss Security Screens a trusted name in the West."

Boss Security Screens has already completed thousands of installations across Nevada, Arizona, New Mexico and California. Now, through its San Antonio-based brand American Security Screens, the company is bringing its proven product line to Central Texas-where warm weather, crime rates, and growing neighborhoods all contribute to increased demand for robust security solutions.

The company's security doors and security screens for windows are made from industrial-grade stainless steel mesh framed in aircraft-grade aluminum. Designed to withstand extreme force and resist tampering, they provide peace of mind from break-ins without bars or bulky metal grilles. The screens allow full airflow and visibility while preventing intruders from gaining unauthorized access.

Each product is custom-measured, built to spec, and professionally installed. Every unit comes with a 15-year parts and labor warranty and is backed by the company's No Break-In Guarantee.

"Whether it's a home in the Hill Country or a business in downtown San Antonio, our customers want discreet protection that works 24/7," said Kerr. "We're excited to help our new Texas neighbors protect what matters most."

Boss Security Screens will continue to operate under its original name throughout the Western U.S. American Security Screens will serve the Texas market, beginning with San Antonio, Austin, Houston, Dallas and surrounding areas, with plans to expand further across the state in the near future.

