The European Union has introduced secondary legislation under the Net-Zero Industry Act to support solar manufacturing. Member states must implement the new rules starting in 2026. The European Commission has issued secondary legislation under the Net-Zero Industry Act to help Europe produce at least 40% of its annual deployment needs for strategic technologies, including PV modules, batteries, and heat pumps. "These rules clarify which manufacturing projects can benefit from specific provisions in the Act, such as on permitting, strategic project status and on non-price criteria," the commission ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...