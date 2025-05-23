Atos International: Combined General Meeting of June 13, 2025

Combined General Meeting of June 13, 2025

Access to information

Paris, France - May 23, 2025 - Atos SE shareholders are invited to attend the Combined General Meeting of the Company to be held on Friday, June 13, 2025 at 10 a.m. (Paris time) at the Company's registered office (River Ouest, in the auditorium, 80 quai Voltaire, 95870 Bezons).

Please note that the General Meeting will also be broadcasted live on video on the Company's website), and that the video recording will then be available for replay in the same section.

The documents referred to in Article R. 22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code can be consulted and downloaded on the Company's website, under the "Annual General Meeting" heading in the "Investors" section).

The documents referred to in Article R. 225-83 of the French Commercial Code are available to shareholders as from the date of the convening notice for the meeting in accordance with applicable regulations:

shareholders holding registered shares (actions au nominatif) may, up to and including the fifth day prior to the Meeting, request that the Company sends these documents to them. For shareholders holding bearer shares, the exercise of this right is subject to the provision of a certificate of registration in the accounts of the bearer shares maintained by the authorized intermediary;





shareholders may consult these documents at the Company's registered office during the fifteen-day period preceding the Meeting.





About Atos Group

Atos Group is a global leader in digital transformation with c. 72,000 employees and annual revenue of c. € 10 billion, operating in 68 countries under two brands - Atos for services and Eviden for products. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high-performance computing, Atos Group is committed to a secure and decarbonized future and provides tailored AI-powered, end-to-end solutions for all industries. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea) and listed on Euronext Paris.

The purpose of Atosis to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

