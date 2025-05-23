Pacific Lock Company: KNAACK and PACLOCK Launch the First Padlock Built for KNAACK Boxes

VALENCIA, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / May 23, 2025 / KNAACK®, the leader in jobsite storage, has partnered with U.S.-based lock manufacturer PACLOCK® to launch a high-security padlock engineered exclusively for KNAACK® boxes. Expertly machined by PACLOCK to meet KNAACK's exacting standards, this purpose-built lock eliminates the hassle of aftermarket solutions-and sets a new benchmark for jobsite security.
KNAACK® boxes now ship standard with the KNAACK® Padlock-no guesswork, no extra hardware. Just lock it and get to work.
Why It's Built Different
Made for KNAACK® Boxes
This isn't a retrofitted padlock-it's custom-designed to pair seamlessly with every KNAACK® box. No measuring. No forcing. Just a proper fit that closes the gaps.
Built for the Jobsite
Hardened stainless steel shackle. Rust-resistant aluminum body. Tested to withstand tough conditions and keep locking-rain or shine, day in and day out.
Total Control Over Your Keys
Lost a key or bringing on a new crew? No problem. Swap the UCS cylinder in under a minute. Order replacements anytime at PACLOCK.com/KNAACK.
Simplify Jobsite Security with One Key
PACLOCK's Universal Cylinder System (UCS) platform lets crews standardize key control across jobsites. From cam locks to trailer couplers, puck locks to hasps, every lock is designed to work together-rekeyable, field-serviceable, and built to scale as your team grows.
To explore UCS lock solutions or order a replacement cylinder, visit PACLOCK.com/KNAACK, email Sales@PACLOCK.com, or call 661-294-3707.
