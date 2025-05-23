Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 23.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Neues Milliarden-Ziel im Kupfergürtel der Anden? Explorationspotenzial sprengt alle Erwartungen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
23.05.2025 18:14 Uhr
73 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Pacific Lock Company: KNAACK and PACLOCK Launch the First Padlock Built for KNAACK Boxes

Finanznachrichten News

VALENCIA, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / May 23, 2025 / KNAACK®, the leader in jobsite storage, has partnered with U.S.-based lock manufacturer PACLOCK® to launch a high-security padlock engineered exclusively for KNAACK® boxes. Expertly machined by PACLOCK to meet KNAACK's exacting standards, this purpose-built lock eliminates the hassle of aftermarket solutions-and sets a new benchmark for jobsite security.

The KNAACK® Padlock

The KNAACK® Padlock

KNAACK® boxes now ship standard with the KNAACK® Padlock-no guesswork, no extra hardware. Just lock it and get to work.

Why It's Built Different

  • Made for KNAACK® Boxes

    • This isn't a retrofitted padlock-it's custom-designed to pair seamlessly with every KNAACK® box. No measuring. No forcing. Just a proper fit that closes the gaps.

  • Built for the Jobsite

    • Hardened stainless steel shackle. Rust-resistant aluminum body. Tested to withstand tough conditions and keep locking-rain or shine, day in and day out.

  • Total Control Over Your Keys

    • Lost a key or bringing on a new crew? No problem. Swap the UCS cylinder in under a minute. Order replacements anytime at PACLOCK.com/KNAACK.

Simplify Jobsite Security with One Key

PACLOCK's Universal Cylinder System (UCS) platform lets crews standardize key control across jobsites. From cam locks to trailer couplers, puck locks to hasps, every lock is designed to work together-rekeyable, field-serviceable, and built to scale as your team grows.

To explore UCS lock solutions or order a replacement cylinder, visit PACLOCK.com/KNAACK, email Sales@PACLOCK.com, or call 661-294-3707.

Contact Information

Gregory Waugh
President & CEO
gwaugh@paclock.com
661-294-3707

.

SOURCE: Pacific Lock Company



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/knaackr-and-paclockr-launch-the-first-padlock-built-for-knaackr-boxes-1031293

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.