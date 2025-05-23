Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 23.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Neues Milliarden-Ziel im Kupfergürtel der Anden? Explorationspotenzial sprengt alle Erwartungen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2ATW1 | ISIN: SE0009190192 | Ticker-Symbol: 1DA
Frankfurt
23.05.25 | 15:29
0,083 Euro
+2,35 % +0,002
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CRUNCHFISH AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CRUNCHFISH AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.05.2025 16:50 Uhr
26 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Crunchfish AB: Crunchfish receives Decision to Grant for its initial fundamental offline payment innovation in Europe

Finanznachrichten News

Crunchfish Digital Cash AB ("Crunchfish") has received a Decision to Grant from the European Patent Office (EPO) for its initial Digital Cash patent application. Europe is the second major jurisdiction to grant a patent for this innovation following the grant in the US earlier this year. The decision to grant the application will be published on 2025-06-18 with the European patent number 4097667. The patent is valid until January 2040, 20 years from the original filing date.

A diagram of a cloud computing system Description automatically generated

Crunchfish is pleased to announce that the European Patent Office (EPO) has decided to grant a European patent for the initial core offline patent application filed with priority from January 2020. The decision to grant the application will be published on 2025-06-18 with the European patent number 4097667. Crunchfish has previously announced the Notice of Allowance for this patent application.

This patent protects many fundamental aspects of offline payments using the Reserve, Pay, and Settle approach. The basic premise is that the transaction is digitally signed by the payer from a hardware-based or software-based secure element if there is sufficient balance available and that the transaction is then transferred offline to the payee. Both parties store the digital transaction, which is later sent to the backend when either party gets online access.

This patent application has previously been granted in the US, received a positive International Preliminary Report on Patentability and is also in the process of nationalizing the patent application in India and China.

"It is extremely pleasing that our initial fundamental Digital Cash patent application for offline payments has now also been granted in the Europe. This is strategically important as the patent application has an early priority date from January 2020, the focus on offline payment in Europe with the Digital Euro and other offline payment providers, and that it increases the chances of a grant also in India and China", says Joachim Samuelsson, CEO of Crunchfish.

A European patent application covers many countries in Europe. However, the patent that will be granted does not automatically enter into force in all these countries. To maintain this European patent, Crunchfish must request so-called unitary effect and/or validate the patent (convert the European patent into individual national patent rights) in one or more of the so-called "designated states". The deadline for requesting unitary effect is one month from the date the EPO publishes the decision to grant the application, i.e. 2025-07-18. The deadline for validation is three months from the date the EPO publishes the decision to grant the application, i.e. 2025-09-18.

In Europe, Crunchfish intends to request a European patent with unitary effect (Unitary Patent) that provides uniform patent protection in the 18 EU Member States participating in enhanced co-operation and having ratified the Agreement on a Unified Patent Court as well as validating the patent in a few other countries not covered by Unitary Patent.

For more information, please contact:

Joachim Samuelsson, CEO of Crunchfish AB

+46 708 46 47 88

joachim.samuelsson@crunchfish.com

This information was provided by the above for publication on 23rd May 2025 at 16:50 CET.

Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance AB is the Certified Adviser. Email: ca@vhcorp.se. Telephone +46 40 200 250.

About Crunchfish - crunchfish.com

Crunchfish is a deep fintech company pioneering a Digital Cash solution that enhance resilience, flexibility, and scalability in payment ecosystems. The patented offline payment architecture supports both payment network providers and payment service providers in modern commercial payment systems and evolving CBDC initiatives. Headquartered in Malmö, Sweden, Crunchfish drives innovation to shape the future of payments.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.