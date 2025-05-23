Anzeige
Freitag, 23.05.2025
Neues Milliarden-Ziel im Kupfergürtel der Anden? Explorationspotenzial sprengt alle Erwartungen
WKN: A0MU0L | ISIN: BE0003867844 | Ticker-Symbol: KB9
Frankfurt
23.05.25 | 08:16
63,60 Euro
0,00 % 0,00
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
KBC Ancora distributes an interim dividend of EUR 3.51 per share on 5 June 2025

Finanznachrichten News

Regulated information, inside information, Leuven, 23 May 2025 (17.40 CEST)

KBC Ancora distributes an interim dividend of EUR 3.51 per share on 5 June 2025

The Board of Directors of Almancora Société de gestion, statutory director of KBC Ancora, decided at its meeting on 23 May 2025, to make an interim dividend payable on 5 June 2025, of EUR 3.51 gross per KBC Ancora share. The net coupon amount, after deduction of 30% withholding tax, is EUR 2.457 per share.
No final dividend will be paid.
The financial services will be provided by KBC Bank, KBC Brussels and CBC Banque.

Relevant dividend dates:

  • Ex-date: 3 June 2025
  • Record date: 4 June 2025
  • Payment date: 5 June 2025

---------------------------------

KBC Ancora is a listed company which holds 18.6% of the shares in KBC Group and which together with Cera, MRBB and the Other Permanent Shareholders is responsible for the shareholder stability and further development of the KBC group. As core shareholders of KBC Group, these parties have signed a shareholder agreement to this effect.

Financial calendar:
29 August 2025 (17.40 CEST) Annual press release for the financial year 2024/2025
30 September 2025 (17.40 CEST) Annual report financial year 2024/2025 available
31 October 2025 General Meeting of Shareholders

This press release is available in Dutch, French and English on the website www.kbcancora.be.

KBC Ancora Investor Relations & Presse contact: Jan Bergmans
tel.: +32 (0)16 27 96 72
e-mail: jan.bergmans@kbcancora.be or mailbox@kbcancora.be


