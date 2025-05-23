Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 23.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Neues Milliarden-Ziel im Kupfergürtel der Anden? Explorationspotenzial sprengt alle Erwartungen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JHL8 | ISIN: IS0000020469 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Iceland 15
1-Jahres-Chart
KVIKA BANKI HF Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KVIKA BANKI HF 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.05.2025 17:42 Uhr
23 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Kvika banki hf.: Kvika issues inaugural EUR 200 million bond

Finanznachrichten News

Kvika banki hf. has today successfully completed the issuance of a new 4-year senior unsecured bond in the amount of EUR 200 million. This marks the bank's inaugural euro-denominated bond issuance, representing a significant milestone in its funding strategy. It enhances Kvika's access to international capital markets and strengthens its competitive position.

The bonds will be issued under the bank's Euro Medium Term Note (EMTN) Programme and are priced at a spread of 250 basis points over mid-swap rates. The bond carries an annual coupon of 4.5% and matures on 2 June 2029.

The new issue attracted strong demand from international investors, drawing interest from 25 investors across the UK, the Nordics, continental Europe, and Asia, with total orders exceeding EUR 350 million.

The bonds will be listed on Euronext Dublin and are expected to be rated Baa2 by Moody's Investors Service.

The transaction was jointly managed by BofA Securities, J.P. Morgan, and Morgan Stanley.

For further information please contact Kvika's investor relations at ir@kvika.is or via tel. (+354) 540 3200.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.