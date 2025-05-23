Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 23, 2025) - Frank Holmes, Executive Chairman, HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: HIVE) ("HIVE" or the "Company"), shares their Company's story in an interview with TMX Group.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aS8U0vW34EI

The View From The C-Suite video interview series highlights the unique perspectives of listed companies on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange. Videos provide insight into how company executives think in the current business environment. To see the latest View From The C-Suite visit https://www.tsx.com/en/c-suite

About HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: HIVE)

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. is a pioneering technology company advancing sustainable blockchain and AI infrastructure powered by green energy. As the first cryptocurrency miner to go public on the TSX Venture Exchange in 2017, HIVE has grown into a global leader in digital asset mining and AI computing. With operations in Canada, Sweden, and Paraguay, HIVE continues to innovate while reducing its environmental footprint.

To learn more, visit: hivedigitaltech.com

