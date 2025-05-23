Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - May 23, 2025) - Sorso, the fast-growing manufacturer of premium water purification systems, has closed a substantial Series B funding round to support its expansion across North America and fast-track the development of next-generation water technologies.





Specializing in naturally alkaline, hydrogen-rich drinking water systems and comprehensive whole-home filtration and softening solutions, Sorso has gained recognition for merging advanced purification with wellness-oriented design. The company's systems cater to rising consumer demand for cleaner, healthier hydration in the home.

The funding round - led by a consortium of Canadian and U.S.-based venture investors - marks a major milestone for the Toronto- and Miami-based company. The capital will primarily support research and development efforts focused on next-generation filtration, modular system design, and integrated smart-home water monitoring technology. It will also help Sorso scale operations in key U.S. metropolitan markets.

"Our mission has always been to redefine how families interact with water at home - not just by removing contaminants, but by restoring water to its natural, health-supporting state," said Sorso COO and co-founder Alessandro Cernuto. "This round gives us the momentum to innovate faster and bring Sorso's systems to more homes across North America."

Riding the Wave of a Booming Market

The investment arrives at a time when the residential water filtration market is undergoing rapid growth. Valued at over $14 billion in 2024, the North American market is projected to grow at a compound annual rate of more than 6% through 2030, driven by growing concerns around water safety, aging infrastructure, and consumer interest in wellness and sustainability.

Within this expanding category, Sorso has carved out a niche at the high end of the market. Its advanced systems combine reverse osmosis, carbon filtration, and mineralization to remove up to 99% of common contaminants while boosting pH levels and enriching water with molecular hydrogen - a compound increasingly associated with antioxidant benefits in early-stage research.

Sorso's innovative approach has attracted both residential and commercial partners. In 2024, the company announced a partnership with Canadian developer Tridel to install its systems in new condominium buildings throughout the Greater Toronto Area.

Scaling Smart and Sustainably

Sorso's growth strategy builds on its proven success in two key markets: Toronto and Miami. In both cities, the company has seen rapid adoption of its systems through a combination of direct-to-consumer sales, strategic real estate partnerships, and growing brand awareness among wellness-conscious homeowners. In Toronto, Sorso units have been installed in tens of thousands of residences and luxury homes, while in Miami, the company has gained traction with eco-forward households seeking healthier, bottle-free water solutions in a region where water quality is often inconsistent.

Now, Sorso plans to replicate that momentum in several major U.S. cities, beginning with New York, Boston, Austin, Chicago, and Los Angeles. To support this expansion, the company is investing in localized service infrastructure, a national installer network, and enhanced customer support capabilities.

With growing environmental concern over plastic bottle waste, Sorso's home-based system offers a sustainable and cost-effective alternative. The company estimates that a typical household using its system can eliminate over 90% of bottled water consumption, avoiding the use of thousands of plastic bottles per year.

"With this funding, we're not just expanding our footprint - we're doubling down on innovation," said Cernuto. "We're building smarter, more sustainable ways for families to access truly great water at home."

