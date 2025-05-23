Summary: Ovios, the US-based full-scene furniture brand, launches its largest Memorial Day sale, offering up to 30% off select indoor and outdoor collections through May 31. The campaign supports family-focused summer living across patios, balconies, and living rooms.

Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - May 23, 2025) - Ovios, the U.S.-based furniture brand reshaping modern home environments, has officially launched a new range of modular, full-scene furniture collections designed to unify indoor comfort with outdoor resilience. Blending timeless design with everyday functionality, the latest offerings reflect Ovios' vision of the home as a fluid, interconnected space-where living rooms, patios, balconies, and garden lounges all speak the same design language.

To celebrate this milestone and help customers prepare their homes for the season ahead, Ovios announces its largest Memorial Day campaign to date, with up to 30% off select collections through May 31.

Memorial Day marks more than the start of summer-it's a ritual of reconnection. With 46% of Americans celebrating the holiday, many take the opportunity to reimagine their homes for warm-weather hosting and everyday leisure. Ovios meets this seasonal moment with a design philosophy rooted in continuity: homes aren't a patchwork of rooms, but a fluid lifestyle experience. From the interior to the exterior, Ovios collections create cohesive environments tailored to the rhythm of modern life.







At the center of this vision is Ovios' commitment to full-scene living. Rather than viewing indoor and outdoor spaces as separate design challenges, the brand offers cohesive solutions that flow across thresholds. Whether it's the relaxed elegance of a living room or the vibrant energy of a garden lounge, Ovios furnishings carry a unified aesthetic-modern yet welcoming, refined yet accessible.







A core feature of the Memorial Day campaign is Ovios' integration of form and function. The Cloud Sofa Sectional, a customer favorite, anchors the indoor lineup. Upholstered in ultra-soft corduroy, this modular piece adapts to a wide range of layouts, offering both visual impact and ergonomic comfort. Designed for versatility, the Cloud Sofa Sectional fits effortlessly into city apartments or spacious open-plan homes







Outside, Ovios' reputation for durable, stylish outdoor furniture takes center stage with an expanded lineup of weather-resistant outdoor furniture. Crafted from powder-coated, rust-resistant aluminum and wrapped in fade-resistant upholstery, each piece is built to endure the elements without compromising on design. The brand's modular outdoor sofas and fire pit sets are standout options for entertaining larger groups, while its compact patio conversation sets are perfect for balconies, terraces, and smaller urban spaces. Whether you're planning a backyard BBQ or a quiet morning on the porch, Ovios offers scalable solutions for any setting.

This balance between flexibility and design is a hallmark of Ovios. Every product, indoor or outdoor, is created with real life in mind. Modularity allows for reconfiguration as needs change, while neutral color palettes and sculptural forms ensure visual harmony across environments. The result is a seamless connection between spaces-one that enhances flow, functionality, and aesthetic consistency.







By addressing a key pain point for homeowners-the disjointed styling between interiors and exteriors-Ovios positions itself as a leader in holistic design. Where other brands segment categories, Ovios builds a bridge. Shared textures, complementary tones, and thoughtful silhouettes unify collections across the board, helping customers design with intention, not compromise.

Equally important is Ovios' commitment to accessibility. With pricing ranging from $500 to $3,000, the brand delivers premium-quality furniture without the inflated cost of traditional luxury. This customer-focused approach resonates with those seeking elevated living spaces-allowing more households to invest in stylish, lasting furnishings that enhance both comfort and lifestyle.

Sustainability plays a defining role in Ovios' evolution. The brand incorporates recyclable materials and eco-conscious practices throughout its production and delivery systems. By prioritizing sustainable craftsmanship, Ovios ensures that each product not only lasts but supports environmentally responsible living.

The Memorial Day campaign reflects this larger shift in Ovios' identity-from outdoor specialist to full-scene lifestyle brand. Visual storytelling highlights real-life moments where Ovios furniture enhances connection and comfort: family brunches on balconies, fire-lit evenings under the stars, and cozy indoor movie nights that blend seamlessly into the backdrop of modern home life.









"Our mission is to help families design spaces that adapt with them-physically, emotionally, and stylistically," said a spokesperson for Ovios. "This Memorial Day, we're encouraging people to look at their homes as a whole-not just indoor or outdoor, but a continuous space that reflects how they live, gather, and recharge."

With curated design, practical elegance, and a strong emphasis on modularity, the campaign offers customers the opportunity to transform their homes with purpose and polish. From upgrading a living room with the Cloud Sofa Sectional to styling a patio with weather-resistant patio conversation sets, Ovios makes it easy to refresh the entire home in time for summer.

Customers can explore the full Memorial Day sale at www.ovios-home.com, where featured indoor and outdoor collections are available for delivery throughout the continental United States, excluding Hawaii and outlying islands. With elevated design, durable materials, and adaptable configurations, Ovios delivers more than furniture-it offers a complete lifestyle refresh.

