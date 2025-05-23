Anzeige
Freitag, 23.05.2025
Neues Milliarden-Ziel im Kupfergürtel der Anden? Explorationspotenzial sprengt alle Erwartungen
23.05.2025 19:00 Uhr
Harrington Discovery Institute: Former British Prime Minister David Cameron, Medical Leaders and Researchers from around the World Convene in Cleveland to Discuss Drug Development Progress

Finanznachrichten News

Harrington Discovery Institute at University Hospitals Holds 12th Annual Scientific Symposium

CLEVELAND, May 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Harrington Discovery Institute at University Hospitals held its 12th annual scientific symposium this week. Scientific researchers and leaders from across the globe gathered in Cleveland, Ohio to discuss progress being made in drug development for a variety of conditions, including Alzheimer's and rare diseases.

Symposium speakers included former UK Prime Minister, David Cameron, who chairs the Advisory Council for the Oxford-Harrington Rare Disease Centre - a unique transatlantic partnership between the University of Oxford, UK, and Harrington Discovery Institute at University Hospitals in Cleveland, aimed at driving breakthrough treatments for rare diseases. These diseases typically lack commercial incentive for private companies to develop therapies and treatments. Researchers often find their work at a standstill in the so-called Valley of Death - the chasm between discoveries that could not be funded and the funding sources that would not fund them.

The Advisory Council supports the OHC's mission to deliver new treatments for the estimated half a billion people affected by rare diseases worldwide. Council members are leaders of relevant industries and sectors from different regions of the world who bring expertise, resources and networks towards the initial goal of developing 40 new drugs for rare diseases in the next 10 years.

Harrington scholars presented their latest discoveries throughout the two-day scientific symposium. Of the 8,000 physician-scientists in the US, nearly 50 percent have sought support from Harrington Discovery Institute. To date 150 of those Harrington Scholars have drugs-in-the-making, more than 30 have created new companies, and four are in Phase 3 clinical trials - for heart attacks, macular degeneration, Alzheimer's, and a rare cancer syndrome. Another scholar's therapeutic for babies with spina bifida is in a potentially pivotal clinical trial.

To achieve these results, Harrington Discovery Institute created an innovation pathway consisting of creative science, drug development assistance, business strategy support, and strong management.

David Cameron, Chair of the OHC's Advisory Council, said: "The work of Harrington Discovery Institute is second to none. It's rare to find an organization that not only funds but also surrounds researchers with a full infrastructure to move discoveries forward. To be truly transformational, genomics requires the best of academia, life sciences, pharmaceutical companies, philanthropy and venture capital from around the world to come together. That is what the Oxford-Harrington Rare Disease Centre sets out to do, convening those key players and uniting around a bold mission. I have long championed improvements in healthcare through research, and I am proud to be aligned with an organization that doesn't shy away from complex problems. Rare disease and Alzheimer's have been a focus personally and professionally and remain among my deepest commitments. Behind everyone is a family, a story, and a chance to change the future through science, and we owe it to patients and families to keep pushing the boundaries."

Jonathan S. Stamler, MD, President and co-founder of Harrington Discovery Institute, commented: "At Harrington Discovery Institute, we've created a powerful mission - to accelerate promising discoveries into medicines for unmet needs. We've also created results. Most notably, we have put many new medicines into the drug development system. By the numbers, we now have 214 drugs in the making, 43 companies launched, 23 medicines in the clinic, and 15 licenses to pharma. These are quality metrics. Leaders in pharma, biotech, and academia have said that results like these at any organization would be exceptional, let alone one built from within an academic medical center."

Cliff Megerian, University Hospitals CEO, added: "Harrington Discovery Institute is a shining example of what so many of us aspired to do when we became doctors - identify a problem, solve the problem, help others. Our mission at UH is: To Heal. To Teach. To Discover. We fulfill our commitment to the "Discover" part of our mission through Harrington Discovery - it's our mechanism for investing in our nation's best discoveries and brightest scholars to advance new cures. We're grateful to have attendees from across the US, the UK, and Canada - as well as those based right here in Cleveland at University Hospitals."

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/former-british-prime-minister-david-cameron-medical-leaders-and-researchers-from-around-the-world-convene-in-cleveland-to-discuss-drug-development-progress-302464447.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
