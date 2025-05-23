Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - May 23, 2025) - Speaky.co launches innovative new ways to connect creators with fans. It's a new-age platform changing the creator economy landscape by empowering models, influencers, and public figures to directly connect with their fans. Speaky considers itself a movement that creates a real connection between content creators and their fans. It's about real money and empowerment, not just passive likes.





Speaky - Pay-Per-Minute Calls with Influencers & Models

Cannot view this image? Visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8798/251501_6f9cf238643068fa_001full_200.jpg

"Breaking through the noise in a saturated creator space was our biggest challenge. Traditional social media is overloaded with static content. We overcame it by creating a completely new interaction model - making live video calls the product, not just photos or posts. It's an entirely different lane - and creators love it because it feels real," Blaire Lily, a spokesperson for Speaky says.

Breaking Free of Traditional Income Streams

The traditional influencer economy depends on follower counts, content views, and ad revenue. Speaky gives content creators control over their financial power by allowing them to charge for the attention and time they spend with their fandom.

On the platform, creators can set prices for direct interactions with fans through live video connections. Speaky understands that genuine interaction between influencers and their fans is the most valuable currency in the creator economy.

Creators cultivate their large audiences through their unique public offerings on social media. The popularity of social media has offered fans limited access to their favorite influencers, celebrities, and public figures, and influencers have responded with more content. Uploading images and videos is how creators draw in more viewers while maintaining their income stream.

Additionally, creators scrambling to create more content to maintain a steady income can experience burnout. The demand for more content from followers can be financially rewarding, but can also lead to content fatigue for both the creator and the audience.

Speaky addresses these concerns and provides an innovative solution by empowering the creators to charge their fans directly for individual attention on the platform.





Speaky - Pay-Per-Minute Calls with Influencers & Models

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8798/251501_6f9cf238643068fa_002full.jpg

"We saw a massive gap in the creator economy. Fans wanted a real connection, not just passive content. Models and influencers wanted more control over their time and income. Speaky.co was built to bridge that gap: a place where creators talk, connect, and get paid every minute they're online," Blake Lily explains.

Real Interaction Is the Future

Speaky stresses the power of connection. While the traditional format is saturated with influencers fighting for views and likes, it allows fans to call their favorite creator and pay them for their time. This allows content creators, from models to influencers, to transform their social media followers into income.

"We're building the future of the creator economy. In a few years, Speaky will be the platform where thousands of creators worldwide make a full-time living through authentic fan interaction - not just likes and views. Our dream is to make real human connection a creator's most valuable currency," says Blake Lily.

About Speaky.co

Speaky.co is a digital platform that connects content creators with their fandom through video conferencing. The creators set their price per minute and schedule, empowering them to turn their social media followers into income.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/251501

SOURCE: APG