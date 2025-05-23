Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 23, 2025) - Mineral Road Discovery Inc. (CSE: ROAD) (the "Company" or "ROAD") announces that it has entered into a binding agreement to acquire the Bergslagen Tungsten Project in Sweden.

The Bergslagen Tungsten Project, Sweden consists of eight mineral concessions located in the Bergslagen region near the municipality of Ludvika, which is approximately 220 km from Stockholm. Each of the properties have had some level of historic production for tungsten, iron or molybdenum with the oldest mines dating back to the 17th century. There has been a considerable amount of work performed in the region and as such there is a significant amount of historical information available on the properties, however, neither of the properties have been explored using modern techniques and all have untested prospects.

The Bergslagen region has a long history of mining and smelting that dates back over a millennium. Within the municipality of Ludvika alone, there are more than 550 historical mines registered. There is an extensive network of paved highways and rail services in the region and the national power grid passes through or nearby all of the properties. The nearest seaport is Gävle, approximately 155 km northeast of the properties. A large network of unpaved roads allows easy access to large portions of the properties.

An initial focus for the Company will be the Yxsjöberg permit. The Yxsjöberg mine exploited a number of deposits that made it the most important producer of tungsten in Sweden. The mine was in operation by the State-owned mining company until 1989.

All properties are covered by low altitude airborne surveys consisting of total magnetic field, VLF and spectrometry, carried out by the Geological Survey of Sweden. In addition, regional biogeochemical sampling has been carried out. During the 1970s and 1980s, a large number of heavy minerals in till samples were taken, both by the Geological Survey and a state-owned mining company, LKAB.

Drilling has been conducted on several targets within the permitted areas. ROAD will first ensure that all historical data is digitally compiled and then begin detailed exploration work tailored to each permit.

Terms

ROAD has entered into a definitive acquisition agreement with 1521480 B.C. Ltd. (the "Vendor") dated May 22, 2025 to acquire a 100% interest in NewPeak Sweden OY ("NewPeak Sweden"), which holds the eight exploration permits in central Sweden, in consideration of the issuance of 2,700,000 ROAD Shares to the original property owner (the "Previous Owner"), and the payment to the Vendor of $300,000 in cash and/or marketable securities owned by ROAD. An additional milestone payment of $250,000 will be payable to the Previous Owner if exploration expenditures exceed $250,000 within 30 months of closing, with an additional $750,000 payment upon the reporting of a JORC inferred resource of a minimum of 3mt at 0.3% WOBE. The milestone payments can be made by cash or ROAD shares, at the option of the Company.

The Vendor is owned by a trust that is controlled by Damien Reynolds (the "Joint Actor") who is a director of ROAD and owns and controls, directly and indirectly, an aggregate of 53,112,150 ROAD shares representing approximately 57.3% of the issued and outstanding ROAD Shares as at the date hereof. Accordingly, the acquisition of an interest in NewPeak Sweden will be considered a "related party transaction" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company is relying on exemptions under sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements, as the amount of the consideration paid to the Vendor does not exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization as determined in accordance with MI 61-101.

FINANCING

ROAD announces a non-brokered private placement of 666,666 shares at a price of $0.075 per share for proceeds of $50,000 (the "Private Placement"). Proceeds will be used for general working capital. The Private Placement is subject to approval by the Canadian Securities Exchange. All shares issued upon closing of the Private Placement will be subject to a four month hold period in accordance with applicable securities laws.

About Mineral Road Discovery

Mineral Road Discovery is an investor in exploration. By focusing on a combination of top-down thematics and significant technical and financial expertise, we can manage risks better to provide exceptional shareholder value.

