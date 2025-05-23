Desert Oasis Healthcare's Dr. Osmundo Saguil Honored with Statewide Award for Excellence in Home Care

This award honors physicians who demonstrate exceptional dedication to home care, ensuring its vital role in the healthcare system.

PALM SPRINGS, CA / ACCESS Newswire / May 23, 2025 / Desert Oasis Healthcare (DOHC) is proud to announce that Dr. Osmundo Saguil has been awarded the prestigious Physician of the Year Award by the California Association of Health Services at Home (CAHSAH). This award honors physicians who demonstrate exceptional dedication to home care, ensuring its vital role in the healthcare system.

Dr. Saguil, the Medical Director of Desert Oasis Home Health and Family Hospice Care, has been a steadfast advocate for home-based healthcare, seamlessly integrating home health, hospice, and private duty services into patient care for 40 years. His leadership and collaborative approach within interdisciplinary teams have enhanced the delivery of compassionate, high-quality care for patients in their homes.

"This award reflects Dr. Saguil's passion for home-based care. His leadership makes a real difference for patients and their families," said Dr. Marc Hoffing, Medical Director at DOHC.

Beyond direct patient care, Dr. Saguil has played an active role in advancing home healthcare through education and governance. He mentors fellow physicians, promotes best practices, and advocates for expanding access to home-based services. His efforts have not only improved patient outcomes but have also influenced the broader integration of home care in the healthcare system.

DOHC congratulates Dr. Saguil on this well-deserved recognition and celebrates his unwavering commitment to patient-centered, innovative home care.

About CAHSAH

The California Association for Health Services at Home (CAHSAH) is a nonprofit association representing California's licensed home health, home care, and hospice providers across the state. Established in 1966, CAHSAH is one of the oldest and largest state home care associations in the nation with a long tradition of service dedicated to promoting quality home care and enhancing the effectiveness of the home care industry. Of the seven awards CAHSAH presents each year, the Physician of the Year Award is the only one open to non-employees of a CAHSAH member organization.

About Desert Oasis Healthcare

Formed in 1981 as one of the first medical groups in the desert communities of southern California, Desert Oasis Healthcare (DOHC) continues to advance with changes in the healthcare market. DOHC provides primary and immediate care, home health, palliative care, clinical research studies and other services to more than 60,000 members/patients living in the greater Coachella Valley and the Morongo Basin of Riverside and San Bernardino counties. The multidisciplinary and comprehensive care programs of DOHC are committed to educating individuals on preventive health care in their daily lives, reflected in the DOHC motto, "Your Health. Your Life. Our Passion." For more information, visit www.mydohc.com.

