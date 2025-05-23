Anzeige
Neues Milliarden-Ziel im Kupfergürtel der Anden? Explorationspotenzial sprengt alle Erwartungen
23.05.2025
MindHYVE.ai, Inc.: MindHYVE.ai Brings Agentic Intelligence and AGI Innovation to Africa's Premier Tech Summit

Finanznachrichten News

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., May 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MindHYVE, a global pioneer in Agentic Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Artificial General Intelligence (AGI), will headline the Connected Africa Summit 2025, taking place May 26-29 at the Diamonds Leisure Beach & Golf Resort in Diani, Kenya.

Bill Faruki, Founder & CEO of MindHYVE.ai, to Deliver Opening Remarks, Keynote Address, and AGI Masterclass at Connected Africa Summit 2025

Founder & CEO Bill Faruki will lead the summit's discourse with three high-profile engagements:

  • Opening Remarks
    Launching the summit by outlining a bold vision for Africa-led intelligence architectures, sovereignty in AI development, and scalable digital autonomy.
  • Keynote Address
    "The Agentic Age: Swarm Intelligence and Africa's Digital Future" - a forward-looking narrative on how agentic systems, swarm coordination, and AGI frameworks can reshape public infrastructure, services, and innovation pipelines.
  • 90-Minute Masterclass
    "Rearchitecting Intelligence: Agentic AI and the Next Frontier for Africa" - a hands-on, domain-specific session exploring healthcare, finance, and governance through the lens of large reasoning models and next-generation AI agents built on MindHYVE's Ava-Fusion platform.

Comment from Bill Faruki, CEO of MindHYVE.ai

"Africa isn't following the AI revolution - it's shaping it. At MindHYVE.ai, we believe Agentic AI isn't just about automation; it's about architecting new systems of intelligence-driven by swarm dynamics and powered by large reasoning models-that are inclusive, sovereign, and purpose-built for the future of this continent."

About the Connected Africa Summit 2025

As Africa's flagship convening for digital transformation, the Connected Africa Summit gathers 2,000+ global leaders, from heads of state and ICT ministers to Fortune 500 executives and innovation accelerators. The 2025 edition spotlights sovereign AI, intelligence infrastructure, and the continent's role in shaping global AGI development.

To learn about this event please visit https://connected.go.ke/

About MindHYVE.ai

MindHYVE.ai is redefining the boundaries of intelligence by engineering autonomous systems and deploying domain-specific AGI agents across real-world sectors. Powered by the Ava-Fusion large reasoning model and architected for agent coordination, swarm intelligence, and adaptive autonomy, MindHYVE's technology stack is revolutionizing law, medicine, finance, education, and governance.

With operations in North America, Asia, and now soon in Africa, MindHYVE.ai is on a mission to democratize access to transformative intelligence and architect the infrastructure for post-scarcity economies. Backed by HYVE Labs, the company continues to shape the future of agentic systems on a global scale.

Website: www.mindhyve.ai | Email:hello@mindhyve.ai | Contact: +1 (949) 200-8668

Media Contact
Marc Ortiz
Email: marc.ortiz@mindhyve.ai

Built with intelligence, Guided by humanity

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2695038/Connect_Africa_Summit_MINDHYVE.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2686713/5335505/MindHYVEai.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mindhyveai-brings-agentic-intelligence-and-agi-innovation-to-africas-premier-tech-summit-302464484.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
