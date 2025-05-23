New to The Street Launches ETF Leaders: Opportunities To Consider

Debut Features MUSQ ETF With Long-Form Interviews, National TV Commercials, and Iconic Billboard Exposure

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 23, 2025 / New to The Street, the award-winning financial media platform known for elevating growth companies and funds through strategic storytelling and nationwide visibility, proudly announces the launch of its newest flagship segment, ETF Leaders: Opportunities To Consider. The inaugural feature showcases MUSQ, the first exchange-traded fund tracking the global music industry ecosystem.

The series will air across Bloomberg Television and Fox Business Network (as sponsored programming), complemented by a comprehensive multi-platform rollout including long-form interviews, TV commercials, and Times Square billboard exposure-uniquely positioned to drive ETF discovery and visibility.

"We're thrilled to launch ETF Leaders with MUSQ, a fund that perfectly captures the spirit of innovation we aim to highlight," said Vincent Caruso, CEO and Co-Founder of New to The Street. "This platform brings high-growth ETFs into the spotlight and makes their story accessible to millions of viewers."

MUSQ ETF: Investing in the Sound Economy

The debut episode features MUSQ (NYSE:MUSQ), a thematic ETF providing diversified exposure to the $400B+ global music economy-spanning streaming platforms, audio technology, entertainment conglomerates, and digital content ecosystems. Key holdings include Spotify, Universal Music Group, Dolby Labs, and Tencent Music.

As part of the launch, MUSQ will be featured in:

Long-form interviews airing on Fox Business and Bloomberg Television (as sponsored programming)

30-second commercials airing nationally during market hours

Iconic billboard placement in Times Square and the NYC Financial District

YouTube syndication to 2.5M+ subscribers and daily amplification across New to The Street's social media audience of 700K+

"We're excited to bring the MUSQ story to a global investment audience," said a representative from MUSQ ETF. "This campaign showcases not only our fund's innovation-but its cultural resonance."

About ETF Leaders: Opportunities To Consider

Created to spotlight innovation in ETFs, the series will feature fund managers and sponsors across sectors such as AI, blockchain, healthcare, energy, and next-gen consumer trends. Each segment delivers long-form editorial exposure, TV commercial support, and national digital-out-of-home reach through New to The Street's media network.

"This is the next level of ETF storytelling-on the exchanges, on the air, and on the streets," said Stephen Simon, President of New to The Street. "We're thrilled to bring these funds to life in a way that's never been done before."

About New to The Street

Founded in 2009, New to The Street is a leading financial media platform producing televised interviews, sponsored programming, and investor engagement campaigns. With weekly broadcasts on Fox Business and Bloomberg Television (as sponsored programming), a rapidly growing YouTube channel, and one of the largest financial billboard networks in NYC, NTTS connects public and private companies with a wide-reaching audience of investors, analysts, and decision-makers.

To learn more or inquire about being featured on ETF Leaders: Opportunities To Consider, please contact Monica@NewtoTheStreet.com or visit www.NewToTheStreet.com.

