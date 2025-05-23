Anzeige
23.05.2025 21:02 Uhr
Trust Machines: Leather Launches New Web App to Discover and Manage Bitcoin Yield Through Stacks

Finanznachrichten News

The new web app aims to empower users to access all Bitcoin DeFi opportunities through a seamless user experience

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 23, 2025 / Leather, the leading Bitcoin and Stacks wallet, today announced a new web app experience designed to give users effortless access to Bitcoin DeFi opportunities. As part of the expanding Stacks Layer 2 ecosystem, Leather bridges the gap between long-term bitcoin holders and emerging yield-generating opportunities being built on Stacks.

Leather the Bitcoin and Stacks wallet

Leather the Bitcoin and Stacks wallet

With the introduction of this app, users can now engage with integrated 3rd party earn protocols and explore a comprehensive directory of apps that provide yield and Stacking services, all accessible within Leather.

The platform provides two primary pathways to earn:

  • Bridging BTC into sBTC - sBTC is a Bitcoin-backed, non-custodial asset that enables users to interact with smart contracts and decentralized applications (dApps) on the Stacks network. By converting BTC to sBTC, users can unlock the full potential of DeFi without swapping their BTC.

  • Stacking STX Tokens - Users can find many options to lock up STX, the native token of the Stacks network, to support network consensus and earn BTC rewards in return.

"We have to find ways to make Bitcoin DeFi accessible, practical, and simple for everyday users," said Rena Shah, COO at Trust Machines. "By simplifying the path to participate while keeping the non-custodial, open-source approach, we're empowering Bitcoiners to grow their assets without going against their never-sell mentality."

From stacking in a pool, liquid stacking, or even independent options for Bitcoin whales looking to make Bitcoin more productive - Leather is now the hub for the latest earning opportunities through sBTC and STX as the ecosystem continues to grow.

To begin earning through Leather, users can simply visit Leather, create or add a wallet, and choose an opportunity to enroll BTC or STX. To get started, visit leather.io

About Leather

Leather is a trusted wallet for Bitcoin and Bitcoin-secured assets, supporting BTC, STX, sBTC, Ordinals, BRC-20 tokens, and more. By focusing on security, simplicity, and decentralization, Leather is building the infrastructure for Bitcoin's next chapter-one where yield, smart contracts, and user empowerment coexist.

To learn more about Leather Earn or to get started, visit leather.io

Contact Information

Jayson Lynn
Communications Partner
press@leather.io

.

SOURCE: Trust Machines



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/leather-launches-new-web-app-to-discover-and-manage-bitcoin-yield-thr-1030458

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
