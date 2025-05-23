Murray Legal PLLC: Resolved: Fund 411 Inc. d/b/a FundMerica v. Centrex Software LLC., et al, California Superior Court, Orange County, Case No. 30-2024-01404303-CU-BC-CJC

MINEOLA, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / May 23, 2025 / The Lawsuit commenced by FundMerica against Centrex, Forth, Trey Markel, and Kris Kehler in California state court has been dismissed by FundMerica. FundMerica does not dispute that the data incident that compromised the Forth and/or Centrex platforms was caused by and attributable only to malicious third-party actors who were not associated with Centrex, Forth, Trey Markel, and Kris Kehler. FundMerica accepts as true that neither Forth nor Centrex had any involvement in the data incident at issue. Any prior statements made by FundMerica to the contrary are retracted and withdrawn.

SOURCE: Murray Legal PLLC

