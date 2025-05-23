Anzeige
Freitag, 23.05.2025
Neues Milliarden-Ziel im Kupfergürtel der Anden? Explorationspotenzial sprengt alle Erwartungen
23.05.2025 22:02 Uhr
Murray Legal PLLC: Resolved: Fund 411 Inc. d/b/a FundMerica v. Centrex Software LLC., et al, California Superior Court, Orange County, Case No. 30-2024-01404303-CU-BC-CJC



MINEOLA, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / May 23, 2025 / The Lawsuit commenced by FundMerica against Centrex, Forth, Trey Markel, and Kris Kehler in California state court has been dismissed by FundMerica. FundMerica does not dispute that the data incident that compromised the Forth and/or Centrex platforms was caused by and attributable only to malicious third-party actors who were not associated with Centrex, Forth, Trey Markel, and Kris Kehler. FundMerica accepts as true that neither Forth nor Centrex had any involvement in the data incident at issue. Any prior statements made by FundMerica to the contrary are retracted and withdrawn.

Contact Information

Andrew Kamins
Attorney
akamins@murraylegalpllc.com








https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/resolved-fund-411-inc.-d%2fb%2fa-fundmerica-v.-centrex-software-llc.-1029563


