Freitag, 23.05.2025
Neues Milliarden-Ziel im Kupfergürtel der Anden? Explorationspotenzial sprengt alle Erwartungen
ACCESS Newswire
23.05.2025 22:14 Uhr
143 Leser
Live Wildly Foundation: JJ Grey & Morfo's Blackwater Sol Revue To Be Livestreamed Globally



Festival Hosted By Grey And Presented By Live Wildly Will Livestream For Free For The First Time Ever

TAMPA, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / May 23, 2025 / On Saturday, May 24 and Sunday, May 25, acclaimed Alligator Records recording artist JJ Grey, leader of JJ Grey & Mofro, will host the 2025 Blackwater Sol Revue presented by the Live Wildly Foundation. Today, Friday, May 23, Grey announced that, for the first time ever, the festival will be livestreamed around the world for free.

The free livestream will be hosted on Volume.com and available at this link: https://volume.com/blackwatersolrevue.

There will be an additional donation link for people to contribute to Live Wildly's conservation efforts. According to Live Wildly, "We are proud to present JJ Grey's Blackwater Sol Revue. Donations made on this livestream will directly support conservation initiatives that help preserve wild Florida."

JJ Grey & Mofro will headline both nights at Florida's St. Augustine Amphitheatre. Other artists on the bill include 49 Winchester, The White Buffalo, John Anderson, Andy Frasco & The U.N., The Marshall Tucker Band and Huntley.

About JJ Grey & Mofro:
From his early days playing cover music in a Jacksonville juke joint while working at a lumberyard, to headlining sold-out shows worldwide, JJ Grey has always poured his soul into his music. Since his debut album Blackwater in 2001, Grey has delivered moving, funk-infused rock and Southern soul. His tenth album, 2024's Olustee, sees him returning to his roots, sharing personal stories of redemption, hard luck, and inner peace. The album, steeped in the Southern myths of his Florida home, showcases his gritty baritone and evocative songwriting, blending the carnal with the cerebral. Through vivid lyrics and passionate delivery, Grey reminds listeners to respect the natural world, live in the moment, and, most importantly, enjoy life's good times.

About Live Wildly:
Live Wildly is a nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving Florida's natural landscapes and wildlife. Through advocacy, education, and community engagement, Live Wildly works to raise awareness about the importance of conservation and empower individuals to take action to protect the environment. The organization is committed to safeguarding Florida's rich biodiversity and ensuring a sustainable future for generations to come.

For more information on JJ Grey & Mofro, visit jjgrey.com or the official Facebook Page.

Contact Information
Live Wildly Press Contact
pressrelease@livewildly.com

Marc Lipkin
JJ Grey & Mofro Media Contact
marc@allig.com

Hillary Clinton
JJ Grey & Mofro Media Contact
hillary@regimemusicgroup.com

SOURCE: Live Wildly Foundation



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/jj-grey-and-morfos-blackwater-sol-revue-to-be-livestreamed-globall-1031450

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
