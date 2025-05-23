Salt Lake City, Utah--(Newsfile Corp. - May 23, 2025) - As the nation observes Memorial Day, Wise Food Storage pauses to honor the memory of U.S. military personnel who gave their lives in service to our country. This day stands apart as a solemn reminder of the ultimate sacrifice made by America's fallen heroes.

In keeping with the spirit of service and remembrance, Wise is highlighting Military Appreciation Month and their partnership with MMA legend and U.S. Army veteran Randy Couture and his nonprofit, the Xtreme Couture G.I. Foundation. Founded in 2009, the foundation is dedicated to helping combat veterans and their families with financial and emotional support as they transition back to civilian life.

To support this mission, Wise donates $10 for every Prepare with Randy Emergency Food Bucket sold. Get prepared and make a difference with the 60-serving starter bucket. This is a practical first step toward preparedness and includes a variety of long-lasting meals made to sustain families during uncertain times.

"We believe in doing more than just providing emergency food-we want to make a meaningful difference," said Norm Ramos, Director of Marketing at Wise Food Storage. "Through our partnership with Randy and support for the Xtreme Couture G.I. Foundation, we are proud to give back to those who have given so much."

Earlier this month, Wise Food Storage was honored to support the Foundation's 17th Annual Ride for Our Troops, a community-driven event that raises awareness and funds to veterans in need.

While Memorial Day is a time for solemn remembrance, it also reminds us of the importance of readiness and resilience within our communities. Freedom is not free, and the sacrifices made by our service members inspire us to prepare thoughtfully for the future. This month, we invite families to explore ways to become better prepared. Learn more at www.wisefoodstorage.com.

About Wise Food Storage

Wise Food Storage is a leading provider of long-term and emergency food supplies designed for everyday families, outdoor adventurers, and anyone seeking peace of mind. From shelf-stable meals to survival gear, we're committed to helping households prepare today for whatever tomorrow brings. Learn more at https://wisefoodstorage.com/.

About Xtreme Couture G.I. Foundation

The Xtreme Couture G.I. Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit founded by Randy Couture to support wounded veterans and their families. The organization provides financial assistance, housing help, and access to essential resources for veterans and their families. Learn more at https://www.xcgif.org/.

