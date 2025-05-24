Electronic Caregiver, inc.: Electronic Caregiver Expands National Reseller Program with Launch of Master Care Partner Opportunity: A Turnkey Path to Entrepreneurial Success in America's Fastest Growing Health Segment

LAS CRUCES, NEW MEXICO / ACCESS Newswire / May 23, 2025 / Electronic Caregiver, Inc., the company behind Addison Care - the world's first 3D AI-driven virtual caregiver with integrated TeleCare infrastructure-is expanding its national reseller network through the launch of its Master Care Partner Program, offering what may be one of the most exciting and lucrative self-employment opportunities in the U.S. today.

With over 140 million Americans living with chronic conditions, 53 million overstressed family caregivers seeking support, and 50 million aging adults aiming to maintain independence, the demand for proactive, AI-powered health management has never been greater. Addison Care delivers real-time health trend monitoring, chronic care adherence, personalized engagement, cognitive stimulation, and coordinated emergency and clinical response, providing users with longer, safer, more fulfilling lives at home.

"This market segment is a rocket ship of opportunity," said Anthony Dohrmann, Founder and CEO of Electronic Caregiver. "But there's been no national destination for distributing digital health at scale. The company that builds diverse, integrated, and far-reaching distribution channels across all care delivery models will dominate virtual care-and that's our mission."

A Groundbreaking Turnkey Opportunity

Master Care Partners are self-employed resellers who receive a complete, ready-to-launch business model with no startup costs, no inventory to purchase, and no staffing required. Each Partner earns upfront activation bonuses and participates in recurring monthly revenue streams from long-term service contracts, plus equity participation. Electronic Caregiver handles all inventory logistics, 24/7 customer support, warranty service, and product delivery, enabling resellers to focus entirely on network development and market growth.

Partners build professional referral networks in key healthcare verticals, including:

Senior living & senior services

Home care & rehabilitation

Physical therapy & DME providers

Podiatrists, audiologists, optometrists, and primary care

Insurance brokers & aging-in-place solution providers

"This is a business that enables every reseller to become a mission-driven community leader reducing preventable hospitalizations, promoting patient independence, and giving caregivers peace of mind," said Dohrmann. "We're talking about changing lives while building a powerful income stream."

Massive Demand, Meaningful Impact

The digital health industry is expected to reach $1.6 trillion by 2035, and AI-driven care avatars like Addison are increasingly recognized as the future front line of healthcare, as echoed in recent comments by CMS Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz.

Addison Care addresses the 5 Pillars of Patient Concern:

Longevity and survival Autonomy and independence Comfort and quality of life Understanding health status and trust in care plans Staying connected to family, friends, and purpose

"Addison is more than just a tablet. It's 24/7 companionship, real-time care plan engagement, access to emergency help, on-demand physicians, and daily stimulation for both mind and body," said Dohrmann. "It's the right mission, at the right time with the right model."

Electronic Caregiver plans to recruit 30,000 U.S. resellers by Q1 2030, with hundreds already onboarded and beginning to build their markets. Qualified applicants must complete a brief HIPAA certification and background check, followed by training and immediate activation with a complete starter kit.

About Electronic Caregiver

Electronic Caregiver, Inc., founded in 2009, is a pioneering digital health technology company delivering AI-powered virtual care solutions to aging, ill, and disabled populations. With over $150M invested in R&D, 27 awarded patents, spotlights by AWS, Intel, and Samsung, serving reputable clinical organizations coast to coast, and clients in all 50 states, the company is redefining home healthcare, chronic care management, and patient engagement for the 21st century.

Contact Information

Travis Luevano

Director, Digital Marketing

media@ecg-hq.com

(575) 649-7808

SOURCE: Electronic Caregiver, Inc.

