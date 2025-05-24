Forward Water Technologies Inc.: Forward Water Technologies Corp. Announces Change of Auditor

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / May 23, 2025 / Forward Water Technologies Corp. ("FWTC" or the "Company") (TSXV:FWTC) announces a change in auditors from RSM Canada LLP (the "Former Auditor") to Forbes Anderson LLP (the "Successor Auditor"), effective May 22, 2025.

About Forward Water Technologies Corp.

Forward Water Technologies Corp. is a publicly traded Canadian company dedicated to saving the earth's water supply using its patented Forward Osmosis technology. The Company was founded by GreenCentre Canada, a leading technology innovation centre supported by the government of Canada. The Company's technology allows for the reduction of challenging waste streams simultaneously returning fresh water for re-use or surface release. The Company's mandate is to focus on the large-scale implementation of its technology in multiple sectors, including industrial wastewater, oil and gas, mining, agriculture and ultimately municipal water supply and re-use market sectors. In addition, the Company has initiated early stage R&D for the treatment of food and beverage process streams.

For more information, please visit www.forwardwater.com.

For more information or interview requests, please contact:

C. Howie Honeyman - Chief Executive Officer howie.honeyman@forwardwater.com

1-519-333-5888

