Forward Water Technologies Inc.: Forward Water Technologies Corp. Announces Change of Auditor

Samstag, 24.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Forward Water Technologies Corp. Announces Change of Auditor
Forward Water Technologies Corp. Announces Change of Auditor

Finanznachrichten News

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / May 23, 2025 / Forward Water Technologies Corp. ("FWTC" or the "Company") (TSXV:FWTC) announces a change in auditors from RSM Canada LLP (the "Former Auditor") to Forbes Anderson LLP (the "Successor Auditor"), effective May 22, 2025.

About Forward Water Technologies Corp.

Forward Water Technologies Corp. is a publicly traded Canadian company dedicated to saving the earth's water supply using its patented Forward Osmosis technology. The Company was founded by GreenCentre Canada, a leading technology innovation centre supported by the government of Canada. The Company's technology allows for the reduction of challenging waste streams simultaneously returning fresh water for re-use or surface release. The Company's mandate is to focus on the large-scale implementation of its technology in multiple sectors, including industrial wastewater, oil and gas, mining, agriculture and ultimately municipal water supply and re-use market sectors. In addition, the Company has initiated early stage R&D for the treatment of food and beverage process streams.

For more information, please visit www.forwardwater.com.

For more information or interview requests, please contact:

C. Howie Honeyman - Chief Executive Officer howie.honeyman@forwardwater.com

1-519-333-5888

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE: Forward Water Technologies Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/utilities/forward-water-technologies-corp.-announces-change-of-auditor-1031552

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.