Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 23, 2025) - Eric Sprott announces that he acquired 4,370,333 common shares of Luxor Metals Ltd., (Luxor Shares) through 2176423 Ontario Ltd. (a corporation beneficially owned by him) pursuant to the closing of a spin-out transaction effected through a statutory plan of arrangement (Arrangement) between Teuton Resources Corp and Luxor Metals completed on May 16, 2025.

As a result of the Arrangement, the holders of common shares of Teuton Resources received one Luxor Share for every three shares of Teuton Resources they held on the record date for the Arrangement.

Prior to the Arrangement, Mr. Sprott did not beneficially own or control any securities of Luxor Metals. After giving effect to the Arrangement, Mr. Sprott beneficially owns 4,370,333 Luxor Shares representing approximately 22.7% of the outstanding Luxor Shares on a non-diluted basis.

The Luxor Shares are held for investment purposes. Mr. Sprott has a long-term view of the investment and may acquire additional securities including on the open market or through private acquisitions or sell the securities including on the open market or through private dispositions in the future depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans and/or other relevant factors.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/253329

SOURCE: 2176423 Ontario Ltd.