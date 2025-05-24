Sc3 Asset Management and National Capital Company to Launch U.S. Defense Industrial Base Private Equity Platform

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, May 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sc3 Asset Management announces that it is entering into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to co-manage and launch a U.S. defense industrial base private equity platform in partnership with National Capital, a Capital Market Authority (CMA) regulated and licensed Saudi based Capital Market Institution.

This initiative is designed to pursue the rapid development and commercialization of key defense technologies - both within the United States and with allied nations - in support of the global mission.

This announcement comes alongside the historic U.S.-Saudi trade mission and reflects a shared commitment to strengthening transnational security cooperation, advancing sovereign innovation, and mobilizing trusted capital toward mission-critical infrastructure.

About National Capital KSA

National Capital Company (NCC) is a licensed Saudi-based Capital Market Institution regulated by the Capital Market Authority (CMA) of Saudi Arabia. NCC offers a full range of investment banking services, alternative investments asset management, advisory & arranging, and private equity & VC; with a strong focus on aligning capital with strategic sectors under Saudi Vision 2030. The firm provides robust financial governance, Shariah-compliant offerings, and is a trusted partner for domestic and international investment initiatives across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Learn more: www.nationalcapital.com.sa

About Sc3 Asset Management

Sc3 Asset Management is a U.S.-based alternative asset management firm focused on private equity, real estate, venture capital and private credit. The organization's primary focus is on national security, aerospace, and emerging technologies. With decades of experience in defense sector investment and intelligence community operations as well as extensive experience as global asset manager, Sc3 specializes in aligning capital with mission-driven innovation. The firm supports technology commercialization, defense industrial base resilience, and sovereign infrastructure initiatives critical to U.S. and allied interests.

Learn more: www.sc3assetmanagement.com

About GIS QSP Skunkworks Inc.

GIS QSP Skunkworks KSA is a Saudi-based joint venture formed through an exclusive agreement between Science Technology for Development and Industrial Investment (Science Tech) and GIS QSP Skunkworks Inc., a U.S. Cyber Defense technology Company that provides solutions to Critical Infrastructure including quantum-resilient, mission-grade cybersecurity solutions to help secure IT, OT, and IOT networks and is headquartered in Mobile, Alabama.

GIS QSP Skunkworks KSA serves as a strategic platform for sovereign cyber capability development, secure hardware manufacturing, and public-private technology transfer aligned with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030.

The JV is positioned to support critical national security, defense-industrial, and commercial infrastructure modernization initiatives across the Kingdom and the broader GCC region.

https://www.gisqspskunkworks.com/

