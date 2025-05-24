PEDEVCO Corp.: PEDEVCO To Participate In The 2025 Louisiana Energy Conference

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / May 23, 2025 / PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE American:PED) today announced that the Company will be participating in the 2025 Louisiana Energy Conference on Wednesday, May 28th, to be held at the Four Seasons Hotel New Orleans located at 2 Canal St., New Orleans, Louisiana.

Mr. Jody Crook, Chief Commercial Officer of the Company, will be participating in a panel discussion called "Small Cap E&Ps See Value Creation in U.S. Basins Beyond the Permian," and will be available along with J. Douglas Schick, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, to meet with investors during the Conference. Additional details on the event are available at www.LouisianaEnergyConference.com.

About PEDEVCO

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE American:PED), is a publicly traded energy company engaged in the acquisition and development of strategic, high growth energy projects in the United States. The Company's principal assets are its Permian Basin Asset located in the Northwest Shelf of the Permian Basin in eastern New Mexico, and its D-J Basin Asset located in the D-J Basin in Weld and Morgan Counties, Colorado, and Laramie County, Wyoming. PEDEVCO is headquartered in Houston, Texas. More information about PEDEVCO can be found at www.pedevco.com.

