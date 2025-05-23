Anzeige
Der nächste DEFI-Moment? Diese KI-Aktie könnte kurz vor dem Durchbruch stehen!
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.05.2025 23:06 Uhr
Nova Leap Health Corp. Announces Results of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, May 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NOVA LEAP HEALTH CORP. (TSXV: NLH) ("Nova Leap" or "the Company") announced today that its shareholders voted in favour of all items of business brought before them at the Company's annual and special meeting of shareholders held on May 23, 2025.

At the meeting, the six nominees to the Company's Board of Directors ("the Board"), Chris Dobbin, Dana Hatfield, Michael O'Keefe, Wayne Myles, Marie Mullally and Anne Whelan, were elected for the ensuing year. Doane Grant Thornton LLP was re-appointed as the Company's auditor to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until its successor is duly appointed, at a remuneration to be fixed by the Board.

In addition, the 10% "rolling" third amended and restated equity incentive plan of the Company (the "Plan") was approved and ratified. More information on the Plan is available in the Company's Management Information Circular dated April 24, 2025 filed on SEDAR+.

The proxy results for the annual and special meeting of the shareholders held on May 23, 2025 were as follows:

Nova Leap Health Corp.

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS VOTED BY PROXY:51
TOTAL SHARES ISSUED & OUTSTANDING:87,314,252
TOTAL SHARES VOTED:38,917,906
TOTAL % OF SHARES VOTED:44.57%

About Nova Leap

Nova Leap is an acquisitive home health care services company operating in one of the fastest-growing industries in the U.S. & Canada. The Company performs a vital role within the continuum of care with an individual and family centered focus, particularly those requiring dementia care. Nova Leap achieved the #42 ranking on the 2021 Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies, the #2 ranking on the 2020 Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies and the #10 Ranking in the 2019 TSX Venture 50 in the Clean Technology & Life Sciences sector. The Company is geographically diversified with operations in the New England, Southeastern, South Central and Midwest regions of the United States as well as in Nova Scotia, Canada.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5b4a0995-af0b-4199-bb90-fdce7bd601ce


