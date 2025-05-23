Trio Petroleum Corp.: Trio to suspend operations at McCool Ranch

California, May 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trio Petroleum Corp (NYSE American: TPET) ("Trio" or the "Company"), a California-based oil and gas company, has decided to suspend operations at McCool Ranch and will terminate its efforts to acquire a working interest in the project. We have made this determination, because, under previously negotiated terms, natural gas prices and water disposal costs, particularly in California, where McCool Ranch is located, makes it cost prohibitive for the Company to employ cyclic-steam operations to increase production and will not be economically feasible in the long run. The Company has decided to focus its efforts on other sites which it believes will be more economically feasible, and hopefully generate greater profits for the Company.

About Trio Petroleum Corp

Trio Petroleum Corp is an oil and gas exploration and development company in California, Saskatchewan and Utah.

