Funding Circle facilitates Ninth UK public Securitisation cementing position as leading SME ABS issuer London, 20 May 2025 - Funding Circle, the UK's leading SME finance platform, has facilitated its latest public securitization, SBOLT 2025-1, with loans contributed by its long-term funding partner, Waterfall Asset Management (WAM). SBOLT 2025-1, the ninth securitisation of loans originated through the Funding Circle platform, brings the total securitised issuance on behalf of investors to c.GBP2.17 billion. The continued strong investor appetite for both Funding Circle's SME loans and the associated bonds highlights the asset's appeal and solidifies the platform's standing as the largest public issuer of SME Asset-Backed Securities (ABS) in the UK and Europe over the past decade. The securitisation was well-received by the market, demonstrating robust investor confidence in the quality of the underlying SME loan assets, even amidst a period of notable macroeconomic volatility. BNP Paribas acted as the Sole Arranger and with Citi as Joint-Lead Manager. This transaction highlights Funding Circle's continued role in enabling investors like WAM to efficiently manage and diversify their portfolios by accessing a broader range of market participants through the ABS market, while advocating the central banks' wishes to increase lending to the real economy via the capital markets. Dipesh Mehta, Chief Capital Officer at Funding Circle, said: "We are delighted to have supported Waterfall Asset Management on their latest successful securitisation. This transaction is a testament to the track record Funding Circle have built, and the strength and attractiveness of UK SME credit as an asset class, highlighting our advanced capabilities in assisting our investor partners to access deep and liquid capital markets. "Despite challenging market conditions, the positive reception for this issuance demonstrates continued investor appetite for these assets. We remain committed to empowering our institutional partners to effectively deploy capital to hardworking SMEs across the UK, fostering economic growth and opportunity." Funding Circle's platform and technology enable institutional investors to deploy capital efficiently to a diverse range of UK SMEs, providing businesses with the finance they need to grow and thrive, while offering investors access to attractive risk-adjusted returns. ENDS Notes to Editor: . The total value of loans securitised via the Funding Circle platform now stands at GBP2.17 billion. . Funding Circle has originated over GBP14.6 billion in loans to UK SMEs to date. . Funding Circle is the largest public issuer of SME ABS in the UK over the last 10 years (J.P. Morgan data). . Bank of England, European Central bank advocates for lending to the real economy via Capital Markets, ( source). Media contact: Leigh Rimmer Head of Corporate Affairs press@fundingcircle.com +44 20 3830 1325 About Funding Circle Funding Circle (LSE: FCH) is the UK's leading SME finance platform. Established in the UK in 2010, Funding Circle has extended more than GBP14.6bn in credit to over 110,000 businesses in the UK. For SME borrowers, Funding Circle provides an unrivalled customer experience, delivered through its technology and data, coupled with a human touch. Its solutions continue to help customers access the funding they need to succeed. For institutional investors, Funding Circle provides access to an alternative asset class in an underserved market, and delivers robust and attractive returns.

