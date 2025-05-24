Anzeige
Samstag, 24.05.2025
Der nächste DEFI-Moment? Diese KI-Aktie könnte kurz vor dem Durchbruch stehen!
24.05.2025 11:51 Uhr
Funding Circle facilitates Ninth UK public Securitisation cementing position as leading SME ABS issuer

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Funding Circle facilitates Ninth UK public Securitisation cementing position as leading SME ABS issuer 

Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Funding Circle facilitates Ninth UK public Securitisation cementing position as leading SME ABS issuer 
20-May-2025 / 12:07 GMT/BST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Funding Circle facilitates Ninth UK public Securitisation cementing position as leading SME ABS issuer 
London, 20 May 2025 - Funding Circle, the UK's leading SME finance platform, has facilitated its latest public 
securitization, SBOLT 2025-1, with loans contributed by its long-term funding partner, Waterfall Asset Management 
(WAM). 
SBOLT 2025-1, the ninth securitisation of loans originated through the Funding Circle platform, brings the total 
securitised issuance on behalf of investors to c.GBP2.17 billion. The continued strong investor appetite for both Funding 
Circle's SME loans and the associated bonds highlights the asset's appeal and solidifies the platform's standing as the 
largest public issuer of SME Asset-Backed Securities (ABS) in the UK and Europe over the past decade. 
The securitisation was well-received by the market, demonstrating robust investor confidence in the quality of the 
underlying SME loan assets, even amidst a period of notable macroeconomic volatility. BNP Paribas acted as the Sole 
Arranger and with Citi as Joint-Lead Manager. 
This transaction highlights Funding Circle's continued role in enabling investors like WAM to efficiently manage and 
diversify their portfolios by accessing a broader range of market participants through the ABS market, while advocating 
the central banks' wishes to increase lending to the real economy via the capital markets. 
Dipesh Mehta, Chief Capital Officer at Funding Circle, said: "We are delighted to have supported Waterfall Asset 
Management on their latest successful securitisation. This transaction is a testament to the track record Funding 
Circle have built, and the strength and attractiveness of UK SME credit as an asset class, highlighting our advanced 
capabilities in assisting our investor partners to access deep and liquid capital markets. 
"Despite challenging market conditions, the positive reception for this issuance demonstrates continued investor 
appetite for these assets. We remain committed to empowering our institutional partners to effectively deploy capital 
to hardworking SMEs across the UK, fostering economic growth and opportunity." 
Funding Circle's platform and technology enable institutional investors to deploy capital efficiently to a diverse 
range of UK SMEs, providing businesses with the finance they need to grow and thrive, while offering investors access 
to attractive risk-adjusted returns. 
ENDS 
Notes to Editor: 
 . The total value of loans securitised via the Funding Circle platform now stands at GBP2.17 billion. 
 . Funding Circle has originated over GBP14.6 billion in loans to UK SMEs to date. 
 . Funding Circle is the largest public issuer of SME ABS in the UK over the last 10 years (J.P. Morgan 
  data). 
 . Bank of England, European Central bank advocates for lending to the real economy via Capital Markets, ( 
  source). 
 
Media contact: 
Leigh Rimmer 
Head of Corporate Affairs 
press@fundingcircle.com 
+44 20 3830 1325 
About Funding Circle 
Funding Circle (LSE: FCH) is the UK's leading SME finance platform. Established in the UK in 2010, Funding Circle has 
extended more than GBP14.6bn in credit to over 110,000 businesses in the UK. 
For SME borrowers, Funding Circle provides an unrivalled customer experience, delivered through its technology and 
data, coupled with a human touch. Its solutions continue to help customers access the funding they need to succeed. For 
institutional investors, Funding Circle provides access to an alternative asset class in an underserved market, and 
delivers robust and attractive returns. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2141736 20-May-2025

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 24, 2025 05:11 ET (09:11 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
