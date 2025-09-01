Anzeige
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Frankfurt
01.09.25
1,650 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
01-Sep-2025 / 17:31 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
  
 
1 September 2025 
 
  
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: 
 
Date of purchase:                  1 September 2025 
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:         91,787 
 
Highest price paid per share:            147.00p 
 
Lowest price paid per share:             144.60p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per share:    145.6045p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 307,484,687 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (307,484,687) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)    Aggregated volume 
 
LSE      145.6045p                        91,787

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares  Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading venue 
purchased          share)          Time)           number 
 
 
197             147.00          11:14:34         00351609835TRLO1     XLON 
 
650             147.00          11:14:34         00351609834TRLO1     XLON 
 
8232             146.40          11:14:34         00351609836TRLO1     XLON 
 
8217             146.20          11:14:56         00351609840TRLO1     XLON 
 
8251             146.00          11:14:56         00351609841TRLO1     XLON 
 
1609             145.80          11:15:56         00351609866TRLO1     XLON 
 
1542             145.60          11:16:03         00351609869TRLO1     XLON 
 
3429             145.60          11:16:03         00351609870TRLO1     XLON 
 
539             145.60          11:17:36         00351609905TRLO1     XLON 
 
483             144.60          11:19:38         00351609944TRLO1     XLON 
 
1665             145.00          11:19:41         00351609946TRLO1     XLON 
 
40000            145.00          11:36:23         00351610516TRLO1     XLON 
 
543             145.00          11:50:09         00351610868TRLO1     XLON 
 
542             145.00          11:50:09         00351610869TRLO1     XLON 
 
1059             145.20          11:50:09         00351610870TRLO1     XLON 
 
556             145.20          11:51:41         00351610902TRLO1     XLON 
 
326             145.20          11:57:49         00351611148TRLO1     XLON 
 
693             145.60          12:24:16         00351611887TRLO1     XLON 
 
380             145.00          12:53:46         00351612403TRLO1     XLON 
 
179             145.00          12:55:26         00351612476TRLO1     XLON 
 
17              145.00          12:55:26         00351612477TRLO1     XLON 
 
35              145.00          12:57:06         00351612503TRLO1     XLON 
 
509             145.60          13:10:00         00351612757TRLO1     XLON 
 
521             145.60          13:38:41         00351613574TRLO1     XLON 
 
516             145.80          13:38:47         00351613576TRLO1     XLON 
 
516             146.00          14:05:31         00351614324TRLO1     XLON 
 
201             146.60          14:23:16         00351614991TRLO1     XLON 
 
161             146.20          14:25:11         00351615030TRLO1     XLON 
 
392             146.20          14:25:11         00351615031TRLO1     XLON 
 
532             146.00          14:46:58         00351615532TRLO1     XLON 
 
365             146.80          14:49:32         00351615576TRLO1     XLON 
 
678             146.80          14:49:32         00351615577TRLO1     XLON 
 
529             146.60          15:05:06         00351616072TRLO1     XLON 
 
792             147.00          15:08:24         00351616182TRLO1     XLON 
 
75              147.00          15:08:24         00351616183TRLO1     XLON 
 
1296             147.00          15:08:24         00351616184TRLO1     XLON 
 
512             147.00          15:12:18         00351616310TRLO1     XLON 
 
348             147.00          15:13:21         00351616344TRLO1     XLON 
 
72              147.00          15:13:28         00351616357TRLO1     XLON 
 
446             147.00          15:13:28         00351616358TRLO1     XLON 
 
529             146.80          15:13:37         00351616368TRLO1     XLON 
 
528             146.80          15:52:15         00351617931TRLO1     XLON 
 
497             146.60          16:04:22         00351618378TRLO1     XLON 
 
13              146.60          16:04:22         00351618379TRLO1     XLON 
 
510             146.60          16:04:22         00351618380TRLO1     XLON 
 
291             146.20          16:07:00         00351618510TRLO1     XLON 
 
246             146.20          16:07:00         00351618511TRLO1     XLON 
 
291             146.20          16:07:00         00351618512TRLO1     XLON 
 
54              146.20          16:08:17         00351618608TRLO1     XLON 
 
537             146.20          16:08:27         00351618622TRLO1     XLON 
 
121             146.40          16:09:12         00351618684TRLO1     XLON 
 
357             146.20          16:10:45         00351618803TRLO1     XLON 
 
156             146.20          16:16:01         00351619041TRLO1     XLON 
 
52              146.20          16:19:16         00351619161TRLO1     XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  400506 
EQS News ID:  2191600 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2191600&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 01, 2025 12:31 ET (16:31 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
