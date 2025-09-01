DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 01-Sep-2025 / 17:31 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 1 September 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: Date of purchase: 1 September 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 91,787 Highest price paid per share: 147.00p Lowest price paid per share: 144.60p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 145.6045p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 307,484,687 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (307,484,687) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 145.6045p 91,787

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading venue purchased share) Time) number 197 147.00 11:14:34 00351609835TRLO1 XLON 650 147.00 11:14:34 00351609834TRLO1 XLON 8232 146.40 11:14:34 00351609836TRLO1 XLON 8217 146.20 11:14:56 00351609840TRLO1 XLON 8251 146.00 11:14:56 00351609841TRLO1 XLON 1609 145.80 11:15:56 00351609866TRLO1 XLON 1542 145.60 11:16:03 00351609869TRLO1 XLON 3429 145.60 11:16:03 00351609870TRLO1 XLON 539 145.60 11:17:36 00351609905TRLO1 XLON 483 144.60 11:19:38 00351609944TRLO1 XLON 1665 145.00 11:19:41 00351609946TRLO1 XLON 40000 145.00 11:36:23 00351610516TRLO1 XLON 543 145.00 11:50:09 00351610868TRLO1 XLON 542 145.00 11:50:09 00351610869TRLO1 XLON 1059 145.20 11:50:09 00351610870TRLO1 XLON 556 145.20 11:51:41 00351610902TRLO1 XLON 326 145.20 11:57:49 00351611148TRLO1 XLON 693 145.60 12:24:16 00351611887TRLO1 XLON 380 145.00 12:53:46 00351612403TRLO1 XLON 179 145.00 12:55:26 00351612476TRLO1 XLON 17 145.00 12:55:26 00351612477TRLO1 XLON 35 145.00 12:57:06 00351612503TRLO1 XLON 509 145.60 13:10:00 00351612757TRLO1 XLON 521 145.60 13:38:41 00351613574TRLO1 XLON 516 145.80 13:38:47 00351613576TRLO1 XLON 516 146.00 14:05:31 00351614324TRLO1 XLON 201 146.60 14:23:16 00351614991TRLO1 XLON 161 146.20 14:25:11 00351615030TRLO1 XLON 392 146.20 14:25:11 00351615031TRLO1 XLON 532 146.00 14:46:58 00351615532TRLO1 XLON 365 146.80 14:49:32 00351615576TRLO1 XLON 678 146.80 14:49:32 00351615577TRLO1 XLON 529 146.60 15:05:06 00351616072TRLO1 XLON 792 147.00 15:08:24 00351616182TRLO1 XLON 75 147.00 15:08:24 00351616183TRLO1 XLON 1296 147.00 15:08:24 00351616184TRLO1 XLON 512 147.00 15:12:18 00351616310TRLO1 XLON 348 147.00 15:13:21 00351616344TRLO1 XLON 72 147.00 15:13:28 00351616357TRLO1 XLON 446 147.00 15:13:28 00351616358TRLO1 XLON 529 146.80 15:13:37 00351616368TRLO1 XLON 528 146.80 15:52:15 00351617931TRLO1 XLON 497 146.60 16:04:22 00351618378TRLO1 XLON 13 146.60 16:04:22 00351618379TRLO1 XLON 510 146.60 16:04:22 00351618380TRLO1 XLON 291 146.20 16:07:00 00351618510TRLO1 XLON 246 146.20 16:07:00 00351618511TRLO1 XLON 291 146.20 16:07:00 00351618512TRLO1 XLON 54 146.20 16:08:17 00351618608TRLO1 XLON 537 146.20 16:08:27 00351618622TRLO1 XLON 121 146.40 16:09:12 00351618684TRLO1 XLON 357 146.20 16:10:45 00351618803TRLO1 XLON 156 146.20 16:16:01 00351619041TRLO1 XLON 52 146.20 16:19:16 00351619161TRLO1 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

