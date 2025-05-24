Anzeige
Dow Jones News
24.05.2025 11:51 Uhr
24 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hardman & Co Research: Real Estate Credit Investments (RECI) - Meeting any potential macro challenges head on

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Hardman & Co Research: Real Estate Credit Investments (RECI) - Meeting any potential macro challenges head on 

Hardman & Co Research 
Hardman & Co Research: Real Estate Credit Investments (RECI) - Meeting any potential macro challenges head on 
20-May-2025 / 11:30 GMT/BST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Hardman & Co Research on Real Estate Credit Investments (RECI): 
Meeting any potential macro challenges head on 
 
In our view, there remains great uncertainty over the effects of tariffs and whether the US/global economies will fall 
into a recession. Over the past six years, we have written many times on RECI's resilient model. In this note, we 
revisit why RECI's model is so strong, noting in particular i) its credit assessment, monitoring and problem account 
management, ii) the benefit of being a senior finance provider, iii) geographical and sector diversity, iv) portfolio 
mix changes, including the reduction in MTM bond holdings. As noted in previous reports, in challenging macro times, 
spreads widen, and peers withdraw, giving RECI new investment opportunities. 
 
Please click on the link below for the full report: 
https://hardmanandco.com/research/corporate-research/reci-meeting-any-potential-macro-challenges-head-on/ 
If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest by clicking on the above link. 
To contact us: 
Hardman & Co          Contact: 
9 Bonhill Street 
                Mark Thomas 
London                   mt@hardmanandco.com 
EC2A 4DJ 
 
www.hardmanandco.com 
Follow us on X @HardmanandCo

Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. Please click here to read the statement.

About Hardman & Co: Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259. Attention is drawn to the important disclaimers at the end of the report.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2141716 20-May-2025

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2141716&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7e43f1f857-252a-44a4-bbde-f4a32f6a5492

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 24, 2025 05:11 ET (09:11 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
