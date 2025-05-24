Raffle House Makes Dream Homes Accessible with Ethical Property Raffles

LONDON, GB / ACCESS Newswire / May 24, 2025 / There is now an alternative route to mortgaging and owning a home, presented by companies like Raffle House. Led by duo Benno Spencer and James Mieville, Raffle House are working to make dream homes accessible to all, with the benefit of charitable donations being given to a wide variety of good causes.

"Dream Big, Do Good": Raising Money For Worthy Causes

One of the biggest selling points of Raffle House is the extraordinary work they do to raise money for various charitable causes. Upon purchasing a ticket to enter a draw, customers can choose at no extra cost which charity to donate a portion of their entry fee.

Current charitable causes that are supported by Raffle House include Dragonfly Cancer Trust, Dogs for Autism, Brain Tumour Research and Beyond Conflict to name just a few. With the company mantra being "dream big, do good", it's an invitation to all players to support the cause they love the most.

What's more, Raffle House gives winners the opportunity to choose whether to take the prize, or the cash instead, thus providing the perfect opportunity to donate additional funds to a favourite charity.

"We recognise that our customers value choice, and by having a considered and broad list of charities we provide a mechanism for people to enjoy entering one of our Dream Home competitions, while also supporting a worthwhile cause that resonates with each player."

James Mieville, Executive Director

Legal Guidelines for Charitable Donations in a Raffle

In the UK, there's no rule that every raffle organisation or, as they are known legally, prize competition, has to donate a portion of their ticket prices to charity.

However, those that do must follow stringent legal and ethical guidelines set by the Gambling Commission and the Fundraising Regulator respectively, in order to operate.

The use of a prize-giving raffle can be an excellent incentive to engage players to donate money towards their chosen charity and raise maximum funds for a worthy cause whilst encouraging players to follow their dreams.

For information on how to donate to a cause whilst potentially winning a game-changing new home or cash prize, visit https://www.rafflehouse.com/.

About Raffle House

Set up by Benno Spencer and James Mieville, Raffle House prides itself on being a raffle with a difference, with the ultimate goal being to change lives for the better.

Raffle House seeks to be the champion of the less well-known charities recognising that the impact of donations raised by customers will be all the more impactful.

Additionally, Raffle House also offers the chance to enter for free via postal entry, giving equal and unrestricted access to all for the chance to win a dream home or a truly transformative sum of money.

