Fafrees GmbH: Fafrees to Unveil EU-Type Approved High-Speed E-Bikes at Eurobike 2025

FRANKFURT AM MAIN, Germany, May 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fafrees, a leading innovator in electric mobility, is set to unveil its latest lineup of high-performance e-bikes at Eurobike 2025, taking place June 25-29 at Messe Frankfurt. This year's showcase will feature some of the first EU-type approved high-speed electric bicycles, underscoring Fafrees' commitment to advancing e-mobility standards.

Among the highlights is the F20 Mate, an EU type-approved electric cargo trike built for safe, stable, and emission-free transport. With a top speed of 30?km/h and a 500W motor, it handles heavier loads with ease. A robust aluminum differential and triple braking system provide enhanced control and safety. Riders benefit from a 23.45Ah long-range battery, all-terrain fat tires, and a foldable step-through frame accessible to all ages.

Also debuting is the FF20 Polar, one of the first EU type-approved (L1e-B) high-speed folding e-bikes for commuting and weekend rides. Reaching up to 45?km/h with dual 48V 13.4Ah batteries, it combines range with agility. Its 500W motor ensures strong acceleration, while 20×4.0" fat tires and front suspension deliver comfort across varied terrain. Fully equipped with E-Mark certified lighting and mirrors, it's road-legal across the EU.

Completing the trio is the F20 Ultra,an EU type-approved (L1e-B) moto-style e-bike with a 45?km/h top speed. It features a 750W high-torque motor and 48V 25Ah LG battery for long-range commuting and off-road power. With 20×5.0" fat tires, 100mm suspension, and hydraulic disc brakes, it's built for control and performance.

All three models are certified under Regulation (EU) No 168/2013, ensuring they meet stringent safety, environmental, and performance standards - authorizing them for road use throughout the EU.

Fafrees will also present its F700 SeriesS-pedelec city e-bikes with torque sensors, and the F20 Lasting, a foldable e-bike designed for urban riders seeking portability and power.

At Eurobike 2025, Fafrees will showcase its latest innovations, connect with global partners, and reinforce its road-ready performance across Europe. Visit Fafrees at booth no. 8.0 K19 to explore innovations in electric bicycle technology.

More info, visit:fafreesebike.com/pages/exhibition

Facebook: facebook.com/FafreesEbike

Instagram: instagram.com/fafrees

YouTube: youtube.com/@fafreesebike

About Fafrees

Redefining Effortless Urban Mobility.

Fafrees is a forward-thinking electric bike brand dedicated to making everyday transportation simple, seamless, and enjoyable. With a strong focus on effortless riding, Fafrees designs e-bikes that integrate smoothly into modern lifestyles, prioritizing comfort, practicality, and reliability.

Contact:

Lene Han

marketing@fafreesebike.com

Düsseldorf, Germany