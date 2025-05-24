Anzeige
24.05.2025 17:00 Uhr
the Paper: "Made-in-Shanghai" Blossoms in Umeda, Celebrating Creativity & Innovation

OSAKA, Japan, May 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the Chinese solar term "Grain Buds" kicked in, a fashion summer breeze carried "Made-in-Shanghai", an official five-day multi-format event, exhibition and forum series created by Shanghai, to Grand Green Osaka of Umeda, north of JR Osaka Station, the largest transportation hub and a super popular commercial destination in Japan.


This is not just a showcase of Shanghai's fashion superpower, but an intimate encounter of Shanghai's fashion ecosystem with local visitors. As FANG Wei, China's Vice Consul General in Osaka remarked at the event's grand opening on May 21st, "Made-in-Shanghai" took the Shanghai-Osaka ties to a new level through showcasing tech-savvy and Shanghai-style fashion, beauty and creative products to local and international visitors, while fostering business cooperation amidst the shift from "Made-in-China" to "Created-in-China".

This overseas debut of Shanghai's fashion and beauty parks and communities appeals greatly to Osaka's business community. CREATER, a Shanghai-based property operator shared the experience of transforming the historic Yuyuan Road into a fashion and creative hub, featuring worldwide launches of products and a shining cluster of creative companies. Likewise, Fengxian District's Oriental Beauty Valley, hailed as China's beauty and cosmetic industry capital, stunned discerning Japanese consumers with leading Chinese beauty brands and innovation.

As an intimate encounter with Shanghai lifestyle, the Public Open Days attracted KOLs and Japanese consumers to a China market with fashion, home furnishings, beauty products, and even a tea-sake oriental tea house. Shanghai Chicmax exhibited its new products and introduced its Japanese R&D center and factory. Shanghai brand "nice rice" offered to consumers simple-lifestyle apparels. Hankyu Department Store opened "WINDow of EAST" pop-up stores with works from six Chinese young designers, curated by Shanghai Fashion Designers' Association.

The event went deeper to a "Shanghai-Osaka Forum", featuring a panel on "Evolution of Consumer Culture", consisting of WWD China chief content officer, founders of Herbeast and RichandRare Jewellery, Confis' senior partner and a journalist from WWD Japan. Another forum delved deep into sustainable urban renewal and green design, a common challenge for Shanghai and Osaka, featuring Dezeen's China editor, famous Japanese architects, Aedas's global design principal and UNS's director.

The event is guided by China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, hosted by Shanghai Commissions of Economy & Informatization and Commerce, and Administration for Market Regulation, and executed by Commission of Commerce in Changning District, Shanghai Design Week, Shanghai Fashion Designers' Association and the Paper.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2695531/image_5029452_11237087.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/made-in-shanghai-blossoms-in-umeda-celebrating-creativity--innovation-302464756.html

