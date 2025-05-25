Anzeige
Mehr »
Sonntag, 25.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der nächste DEFI-Moment? Diese KI-Aktie könnte kurz vor dem Durchbruch stehen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
25.05.2025 05:30 Uhr
161 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Xinhua Silk Road: China (Chongqing)-UAE Economic and Trade Investment Promotion Conference Convened in Chongqing

Finanznachrichten News

CHONGQING, China, May 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The China (Chongqing)-UAE Economic and Trade Investment Promotion Conference, themed "Shared Vision, Shared Future," convened in Chongqing, bringing together over 400 delegates from government, industry, and academia. The event was co-hosted by the Chongqing Municipal Commission of Economy and Informatization, Chongqing Municipal Commission of Commerce, Chongqing Municipal Commission of Culture and Tourism Development, Chongqing Municipal Foreign Affairs Office, and the Embassy of the United Arab Emirates in China.

China (Chongqing)-UAE Economic and Trade Investment Promotion Conference Convened in Chongqing

Key Attendees:

  • UAE delegation led by the Crown Prince of Ajman
  • Representatives from UAE government agencies, investment institutions (100+ delegates)
  • Chongqing municipal departments, district officials, and enterprises (nearly 300 delegates)

Strategic Report Launch:

In recent years, Chongqing and the UAE have significantly expanded cooperation across industry, trade, and technology. The conference spotlighted the release of the Chongqing-UAE Economic and Investment Cooperation Report, a comprehensive case study collection showcasing the outcomes of collaboration between the two sides, which highlights:

  • Complementary Strength: High complementarity in industrial structures between the UAE and Chongqing
  • Shared Benefits: High dividends in China's market prospects and high-tech growth
  • Strategic Gateway: UAE as one of the top choices for Chongqing Smart Manufacturing's going-global
  • Synergy Potential: Promising results in deeper "Chongqing Smart Manufacturing-UAE Capital" integration

Investment Promotion Highlights:

  • UAE Side: Presentations by Abu Dhabi Investment Office, Dubai Chambers Shanghai Office, Ajman Chamber of Commerce, and Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone
  • Chongqing: Project showcases by Liangjiang New Area (advanced manufacturing), Yuzhong District (financial hub), and Fengjie County (eco-tourism)

12 Strategic MoUs have been signed to deepen cooperation. Among them was the Memorandum of Cooperation on Establishing Friendly Exchange Cities between Chongqing and the Emirate of Ajman, UAE. Further MoUs were signed between Chongqing and Ajman in a variety of sectors, including industry, commerce, logistics, education, and tourism.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2695596/China__Chongqing__UAE_Economic_Trade_Investment_Promotion_Conference_Convened_Chongqing.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xinhua-silk-road-china-chongqinguae-economic-and-trade-investment-promotion-conference-convened-in-chongqing-302464801.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.