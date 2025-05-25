Anzeige
Mehr »
Sonntag, 25.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der nächste DEFI-Moment? Diese KI-Aktie könnte kurz vor dem Durchbruch stehen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
25.05.2025 13:38 Uhr
80 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Eastern River Pty Ltd: Eastern River to Introduce Bond ETFs and Launch a New Fixed-Income Fund to Broaden Investment Offering

Finanznachrichten News

New offerings aim to enhance access to diversified fixed-income strategies for private and wholesale investors.

ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA / ACCESS Newswire / May 25, 2025 / Eastern River, a leading Australian bond brokerage, is set to expand its investment platform with the introduction of Bond Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) and the upcoming launch of a new fixed-income fund. These developments represent a significant step forward in improving access to institutional-grade bond strategies for both private and wholesale investors.

The addition of Bond ETFs will provide clients with an efficient and liquid route to diversified fixed-income exposure, encompassing government, corporate, and ESG-focused debt instruments. This move reflects Eastern River's continued commitment to delivering cost-effective, transparent solutions in a dynamic yield environment.

"We are introducing Bond ETFs to offer clients a more flexible and streamlined means of accessing the fixed-income market," said Mrs Sally Peters, Public Relations Officer at Eastern River. "The new fixed-income fund will further support this initiative by offering a stable, actively managed option focused on capital preservation and consistent yield."

Scheduled to launch in Q4, the fund is designed to meet growing demand for reliable income amid ongoing interest rate uncertainty. It will leverage Eastern River's proven expertise in credit research, yield targeting, and risk management.

Both the Bond ETFs and the new fund will be managed within Eastern River's active oversight framework, which prioritises downside protection and disciplined portfolio construction. Clients will benefit from improved market access, enhanced liquidity, and tailored strategies to suit evolving market conditions.

These initiatives reinforce Eastern River's position as a forward-thinking bond specialist, dedicated to helping investors navigate today's market with clarity and confidence.

For more information on Eastern River's forthcoming Bond ETF range and fixed-income fund, visit https://easternriver.com or contact media@easternriver.com.

SOURCE: Eastern River Pty Ltd



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/eastern-river-to-introduce-bond-etfs-and-launch-a-new-fixed-income-f-1031697

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.