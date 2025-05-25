Anzeige
25.05.2025 16:02 Uhr
Liberty Supports Business Growth Plans in the New Financial Year

Finanznachrichten News

As Australian business owners plan for the new financial year, Liberty business loans provide support to those looking to stay ahead of the curve.

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA / ACCESS Newswire / May 25, 2025 / The Australian Bureau of Statistics reported business turnover rose by 0.5% in trend terms in March, led by the wholesale trade sector. Despite global uncertainty and weather-related disruptions, monthly turnover has been steadily increasing since September 2024.

As Australian businesses put plans in place to remain ahead of the curve in the new financial year, Liberty highlights the importance of timely funding.

Communications Manager, Bernadine Pantarotto, says Liberty remains ready to support businesses to capitalise on this momentum and fuel their next phase of growth.

"In a dynamic economic environment, access to timely and flexible funding is critical for businesses looking to innovate, expand, or simply stay ahead of the curve," Ms Pantarotto says.

"Whether it's funding for expansion, equipment upgrades, or working capital, Liberty works closely with business owners to find the right fit."

With over two decades of experience, Liberty is a leading lender that supports businesses of all sizes.

The innovative non-bank offers a suite of flexible loans to suit a variety of business needs, including low doc business loans, secured business loans and business lines of credit.

These options provide the flexibility business owners need to act quickly and confidently.

"Fast and flexible business loans can help business owners say 'yes' to growth opportunities," adds Ms Pantarotto.

Growth looks different for every business, and Liberty understands that a one-size-fits-all approach to finance isn't the answer.

As a free-thinking lender, Liberty takes a holistic view of each borrower's financial situation. This tailored approach allows Liberty to offer flexible lending solutions that align with each business's unique goals, challenges, and opportunities.

"Whether it's a new small business or a large, established operation, Liberty is ready help those customers that others may not take the time to understand," says Ms Pantarotto.

For about 30 years now, Liberty has provided innovative lending solutions that help individuals, investors, business owners, and beyond, move towards their goals.

Beyond business loans, Liberty also offers free-thinking home, car, personal, commercial, and SMSF loans.

About Liberty
As one of Australia's leading non-bank lenders, Liberty offers innovative solutions to support customers with greater choice. Over more than 27 years, this free-thinking approach to loan solutions has seen more than 900,000 customers across a wide range of home, car, business and personal loans, as well as SMSF lending and insurance. Liberty remains the only non-bank lender with an investment-grade credit rating offering custom and prime solutions to help more people get financial.

Approved applicants only. Lending criteria apply. Fees and charges are payable. Liberty Financial Pty Ltd ACN 077 248 983 and Secure Funding Pty Ltd ABN 25 081 982 872 Australian Credit Licence 388133, together trading as Liberty Financial.

Contact
Laura Orchard
Media Coordinator
P: +61 3 8635 8888
E: mediaenquiries@liberty.com.au

SOURCE: Liberty



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/liberty-supports-business-growth-plans-in-the-new-financial-year-1029128

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
