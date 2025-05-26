Lootex: Biru Launches Birunoko PFP Collection and Expands in Japan with Soneium Collaboration

TAIPEI, May 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Biru by Lootex is an innovative platform designed for NFT enthusiasts, combining NFT launchpad, marketplace, entertainment events, and community interactions to create a seamless and engaging digital experience. As part of the Soneium ecosystem, Biru is more than just a trading platform-it is a dynamic and interactive hub where players and collectors can explore the Web3 world with ease. Now, Biru is proud to introduce the first-ever PFP project on the Soneium ecosystem, set to launch on May 28th, marking a significant milestone in the integration of digital identity and cross-platform utility.

New PFP Collection - Birunoko

A Brand-New IP from Biru and Taiwanese Artist R.T Dragon

Biru has unveiled its first representative PFP collection: Birunoko. This virtual character is more than just digital artwork-it's the face of a new brand IP enriched by story and culture. Biru is proud to collaborate with R.T Dragon, a Taiwanese rising artist. Born in Taipei, the "Dragon City," she created the Dragon Dailies IP series inspired by the idea that misfortune comes in multiples of nine. Her work blends friendship, daily emotions, and unique visual storytelling, adding an intimate narrative layer to the Birunoko collection.

Game Utility Across the Soneium Ecosystem

More than just a PFP, Birunoko is also a game pass across the Soneium ecosystem, aiming to bring players, creators, and collectors together. The first confirmed collaboration is with TiltPlay, a gaming platform in Soneium ecosystem, where Birunoko holders will gain access to exclusive characters and in-game buffs.

This integration marks the beginning of a broader initiative to connect NFT identity with interactive gaming experiences-allowing Birunoko holders to benefit not only from art and community, but also from meaningful in-game value throughout Soneium's growing ecosystem.

Biru's Future Vision

Biru's core vision is to create a seamless, user-friendly platform where creators, collectors, and gamers can trade, interact, and build communities in a secure and dynamic Web3 environment. Beyond being a marketplace, Biru champions a culture of creativity and engagement-bridging digital expression with real-world value.

As part of its long-term growth strategy, Biru is expanding its presence in Japan, leveraging a local office to strengthen business development and strategic partnerships. This allows closer collaboration with regional communities and paves the way for deeper involvement in Japan and Asia's evolving NFT and gaming landscape.

