26.05.2025 04:06 Uhr
Cactus Communications: Editage and Universitas Diponegoro Collaborate to Empower Indonesian Researchers with AI Solutions



UNDIP becomes first Indonesian University to adopt Editage Plus to support its researchers

JAKARTA, Indonesia, May 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- To strengthen the scientific research landscape in Indonesia, Universitas Diponegoro (UNDIP), a leading public university, has partnered with Editage, the flagship brand of Cactus Communications. This collaboration provides UNDIP researchers access to Editage Plus-a comprehensive suite of advanced AI-powered tools that enhance research productivity, writing quality, and global publication success.

Cactus Editage Logo

Pioneering the use of AI in academia, UNDIP is the first university in Indonesia to integrate Editage Plus' suite of AI tools into its academic ecosystem. This partnership highlights Editage's leadership in developing advanced AI solutions tailored to the evolving needs of the global research community. The Editage Plus suite includes unlimited access to:

  • Paperpal: All-in-one AI academic writing assistant trusted by 2M+ academics worldwide.
  • R Discovery: Top-rated literature search and research reading platform with 3M+ users.
  • Mind the Graph: Accurate scientific illustration tool trusted by 100+ leading institutions.
  • Global Journal Database: Best journal finder with a database of 43K+ verified journals.

Ruchi Chauhan, Head of Marketing (ROW), Cactus Communications:"Indonesia is emerging as scientific research hub, and Universitas Diponegoro is committed to academic excellence. We are excited to collaborate with UNDIP and bring our Editage Plus AI solutions to their research community. This partnership represents a significant step in supporting Indonesian researchers with the tools they need to write better, publish faster, and compete globally. By combining local research potential with our global expertise in technology and scholarly communication, we aim to build a more inclusive and impactful research environment."

Prof. Dr. Firmansyah, PhD, Vice Head of Publication, Universitas Diponegoro: "We are deeply committed to advancing the quality and impact of our research at Universitas Diponegoro. By integrating Editage Plus in our academic ecosystem, we are empowering our researchers with access to advanced AI tools that will enhance their research productivity and global reach. This partnership is an important milestone for us in our journey of achieving academic excellence and innovation in Indonesia and worldwide."

By adopting Editage Plus, UNDIP reaffirms its commitment to empowering researchers and advancing research excellence globally. This partnership benefits UNDIP and sets a precedent for other universities in Indonesia and Southeast Asia to embrace innovative solutions from Editage to boost research quality, visibility, and international collaboration.

Contact

Nidhi Amin
CACTUS
nidhi.amin@cactusglobal.com
newsroom@cactusglobal.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2694980/Cactus_Editage_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/editage-and-universitas-diponegoro-collaborate-to-empower-indonesian-researchers-with-ai-solutions-302464181.html

