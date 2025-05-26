Anzeige
Montag, 26.05.2025
Der nächste DEFI-Moment? Diese KI-Aktie könnte kurz vor dem Durchbruch stehen!
26.05.2025 08:06 Uhr
TCN, Inc.: Global Contact Center Solution TCN Secures New Client and Referral Partner in Romania

Finanznachrichten News

Global cloud-based call center software provider TCN EU has signed a deal with office supplies company Vector International as a new client and referral partner

LONDON and MIDLANDS, England and BUCHAREST, Romania and ST. GEORGE, Utah, May 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global cloud-based contact center software provider TCN EU has announced a new partnership with Vector International, a leading office supplies company based in Romania.

TCN Logo

Vector Direct, headquartered in Mogosoaia, Ilfov County near Bucharest, serves approximately 1,000 businesses across the country.

After selecting TCN's cutting-edge cloud-based contact center platform to enhance its client communication, Vector Direct was so impressed with the solution that it also signed on as a reseller partner to promote the software to its own customer base.

Victor Marcu, EMEA Business Manager for TCN, headquartered in the EU in Bucharest, said he was excited about the collaboration:

"Earlier this year, Vector International became a TCN client to improve the way it connects with its customers. Given the company's extensive communication with its business clients, the TCN Operator platform has proven invaluable in streamlining interactions and delivering updates effectively.

"However, what's really exciting is that Vector International saw so much potential in our solution that they wanted to introduce it to their own network. This partnership not only strengthens their customer relationships but also opens doors for TCN to reach new businesses that could benefit from our comprehensive, cloud-native platform."

Gabriel Stanescu, Executive Director at Vector International, said: "TCN's platform has transformed the way we communicate with our clients, ensuring seamless outreach and real-time engagement. The ease of use, exceptional support and flexible pricing model made our decision to become a reseller partner an easy one."

"We believe other businesses can benefit just as much as we have, and we're excited to share this powerful tool with them. With TCN, we can improve customer acquisition, measure engagement and refine our marketing strategies more effectively."

With over two decades of experience, TCN provides cloud-based contact center solutions to thousands of clients worldwide, facilitating billions of interactions each year. Alongside its presence in the UK and Europe, TCN operates global data centers and offices in the USA, Canada, India and Australia.

For more information about TCN, visit www.tcn.com or call TCN EU on +40 31 631 8791.

About TCN

TCN is a global leader in cloud-based contact centre solutions for accounts receivable management (ARM), healthcare providers, enterprises, contact centres and BPOs. TCN's comprehensive suite includes omnichannel solutions, automation, predictive dialers, IVR, Click2Pay, compliance solutions and real-time analytics, driving operational efficiency and customer satisfaction.

TCN promises immediate access to the latest TCN Operator platform, facilitating seamless scalability. With a commitment to excellence and a dedication to meet evolving business needs from start to finish through industry-leading customer service, TCN continues to redefine the contact centre landscape. For further details, visitwww.tcn.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2595004/TCN_Logo_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/global-contact-center-solution-tcn-secures-new-client-and-referral-partner-in-romania-302461211.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
