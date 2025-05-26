Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 26.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der nächste DEFI-Moment? Diese KI-Aktie könnte kurz vor dem Durchbruch stehen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.05.2025 08:10 Uhr
102 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

TPAY MOBILE: tpay Appoints Marouane Bakhtar as Chief Operating Officer

Finanznachrichten News

tpay appoints Marouane Bakhtar as Chief Operating Officer

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, May 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- tpay, the leading payment connector, has appointed Marouane Bakhtar as Chief Operating Officer (COO). In this pivotal role, Marouane will oversee and manage day-to-day operations, including engineering and commercial functions, ensuring operational excellence and alignment with the company's strategic objectives.

He will collaborate closely with the executive leadership team to drive growth, enhance efficiency, and support the execution of tpay's long-term vision.

"We're pleased to welcome Marouane to tpay management," said Isik Uman, Group CEO of tpay. "I believe that he will bring a wealth of experience in operational execution that aligns perfectly with our goal to deliver sustainable value for our clients, and with his broad experience and diverse skill set in the finance industry and deep understanding of fintech approach, he will make a remarkable contribution in translating tpay's strategic plans into actionable operational goals."

"I'm thrilled to take on this new role as tpay implements a strategy to take the company to the next level by expanding its platform offerings and creating more sustainable value for its clients," commented Marouane Bakhtar. "I look forward to working with tpay management to lead the teams tasked with driving optimal customer experiences and maximising customer value."

Marouane brings 17 years of experience leading large-scale, complex projects in top-tier financial services organisations. As former Managing Director of Synpulse UK, he quadrupled the firm's presence in the UK and led multi-million-pound transformation initiatives, overseeing strategy, delivery, sales, finance, HR, and client partnerships.

He has extensive expertise in corporate strategy, digital transformation, and technology leadership, known for combining strategic vision with operational and technological execution to drive measurable growth and impact.

Marouane has a master's degree in finance and economics from Toulouse Business School.

About tpay

tpay is the leading payment connector in the Middle East, Turkey, and Africa

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/22ca5a56-4acd-447c-848c-60c03e318018



For more information, please contact: safaa.elbanna@tpaymobile.com

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.