The EU Joint Research Centre (JRC) has updated the core technologoy of the Photovoltaic Geographical Information System with the aim of reflecting the dominance of crystalline silicon solar technologies over thin-film counterparts in the global energy market. A research group led by scientists from the European Commission's Joint Research Centre (JRC) in Ispra, Italy, has updated the power performance model (PPM) with recent developments in PV technology. The PPM is at the core of the European Commission's Photovoltaic Geographical Information System (PVGIS), a web application allowing users ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...