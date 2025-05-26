EQS-News: Tanzania Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

The Government of Tanzania has launched its revised National Foreign Policy, reaffirming the country's global engagement through a development-oriented, inclusive, and future-ready diplomatic strategy. The new policy is closely aligned with European Union priorities, particularly in climate action, gender equality, and good governance. The launch was officiated by H.E. Dr. Samia Suluhu Hassan, President of the United Republic of Tanzania, at the Julius Nyerere International Convention Centre in Dar es Salaam. In attendance were Dr. Hussein Ali Mwinyi, President of Zanzibar and Chairman of the Revolutionary Council, members of the Diplomatic Corps, senior government leaders, and representatives from the private sector. Tanzania's foreign policy, once centered on sovereignty, self-reliance, and non-alignment, has evolved steadily to address global realities. The 2001 revision introduced economic diplomacy. The 2025 update now places sustainable development, gender equity, and climate resilience at the core of Tanzania's global approach. President Samia emphasized that the revised policy was shaped through a participatory process involving Tanzanians from across the country. "It was high time we revised the policy to cope with global shifts in various spheres," she said. These shifts include the growing competition for strategic minerals, the transition to renewable energy, and disruptions in trade due to international conflicts. "This policy speaks on who we are as a nation-firm in our values, proactive in our diplomacy, and committed to constructive partnerships that advance peace, security, and shared prosperity," she noted. The revised guidelines include special training for envoys and the introduction of a Special Status for the Tanzanian diaspora. The status will enable non-citizen Tanzanians abroad to invest and own land, enhancing their contribution to national development. President Samia called on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to utilize retired diplomats in training government officials on policy implementation. President Mwinyi welcomed the policy as a timely instrument for unlocking Tanzania's potential. "The revised policy aligns with the evolving world and will unlock opportunities in many areas socially, economically, and politically," he said. He also called for efforts to attract more consulates to Zanzibar to strengthen international visibility and engagement. "We should use the policy to protect the interest of our country. These guidelines will benefit both sides of the Union-Tanzania Mainland and Zanzibar," President Mwinyi added. Under President Samia's leadership, Tanzania has actively re-engaged with European nations, including Germany, France, the Nordic countries, and the European Union. The Government has maintained access to EU markets under the Everything But Arms (EBA) initiative, while the revised policy also targets deeper partnerships through initiatives such as the EU Global Gateway and Africa-Europe digital and green transitions. In February 2022, President Samia visited France, where she met with President Emmanuel Macron. The visit resulted in six strategic agreements in energy, agriculture, and infrastructure-signaling a reset in France-Tanzania relations. Later that month, she traveled to Belgium to participate in the 6th EU-AU Summit, securing €425 million in development funding. She also advocated for lifting sanctions on Burundi-highlighting Tanzania's constructive diplomacy in the region. President Samia's February 2024 trip to Vatican City, where she met the late Pope Francis, underscored Tanzania's commitment to interfaith dialogue and social inclusion. She also traveled to Norway, establishing cooperation in the blue economy, renewable energy, and agriculture-key components of Tanzania's sustainable development goals. Earlier engagements included investment-driven missions to the United Kingdom and participation in COP26 in Glasgow, where she called for increased international climate financing to support African countries. In April 2024, President Samia paid a state visit to Turkey, where she signed six Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) marking a significant boost in Tanzania-Turkey relations. Further strengthening Tanzania's European ties, the Ukrainian Embassy was officially established in Dar es Salaam in 2024, signaling growing diplomatic engagement and mutual interest in trade, development, and multilateral cooperation. Foreign Affairs Minister Ambassador Mahmoud Thabit Kombo said the revised policy seeks to deepen cooperation with development partners, support non-alignment, and enhance South-South collaboration. He outlined 10 thematic areas in the revised policy: Economic Diplomacy - Strengthening investment and trade. Peace, Security, and Political Stability - Advancing conflict resolution and cooperation. Ratification of Treaties - Ensuring legal and institutional coherence. Global and Regional Engagement - Strengthening Tanzania's participation in international institutions. Kiswahili as a Diplomatic Tool - Promoting language and culture globally. Resource Mobilization - Attracting funding for development projects. Blue Economy - Leveraging marine and coastal resources. Diaspora Participation - Engaging Tanzanians abroad in development. Human Rights and Governance - Upholding constitutional values and social justice. Climate Leadership - Promoting environmental resilience and green growth. These areas reflect Tanzania's commitment to inclusive diplomacy and a rules-based international order-principles that align well with European values and global priorities. The revised foreign policy positions Tanzania as an assertive, values-driven, and globally engaged country. With strong alignment to EU and European nation priorities, Tanzania is set to deepen collaboration in trade, climate resilience, education, cultural exchange, and governance. Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Tanzania Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation. Download Image (1): https://apo-opa.co/4dG8gji

