Australian researchers have developed electrolysis systems that use urea sourced from urine and wastewater to generate hydrogen at "significantly lower" energy costs than traditional water-splitting methods. From pv magazine Australia Researchers from the University of Adelaide and the Australian Research Council Centre of Excellence for Carbon Science and Innovation (COE-CSI) have created two electrolysis systems that harness urea found in urine and wastewater to produce hydrogen while reducing electricity consumption by up to 27% compared to water-based hydrogen production. COE-CSI Chief Investigator ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...