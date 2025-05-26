German automation specialist Acp systems developed an advanced robotics solution integrating image processing to handle a range of wafer sizes and tolerances within a vapor deposition process for a manufacturer of space solar cell technologies. The requirements included a compact design, precsion within 0. 1 mm and automated wafer handling quality control. German industrial equipment manufacturer Acp systems has integrated a vision-assisted robotics solution for wafer handling in coating systems made by Germany-based Singulus Technologies and deployed by Azur Space Solar Power, a manufacturer ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...