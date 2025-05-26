Anzeige
Montag, 26.05.2025
Zweite Bohrergebnisse bei Radar bestätigen gewaltiges Potenzial in Tiefe und Gehalt
26.05.2025 09:06 Uhr
Exness launches bold new global campaign, putting traders at the heart of the story

Finanznachrichten News

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, May 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Exness, one of the world's largest retail brokers, has launched its latest global brand campaign, expanding on the impact of last year's "Born to Trade." The new campaign dives deeper into the mindset of the modern trader-capturing the drive, focus, and emotional highs and lows that come with every trading session.

At the campaign's core is a high-production, visually striking concept that brings to life what trading really feels like-from the anticipation before entering a position to the thrill of making the right call. It's a fresh, high-impact take on what drives traders and what keeps them coming back.

Alfonso Cardalda, Exness Chief Marketing Officer, commented, "Traders don't just react to the markets, they live them. We understand that, for them, trading is more than a profession; it's a calling. This campaign is built to speak directly to traders' hearts and minds. It captures the adrenaline, drive, and mindset that define real traders while reinforcing what sets us apart: reliable performance, superior products, and a deep understanding of the trader's world. At Exness, we know exactly what traders feel, think, and need, and with this campaign, we are connecting with our traders on a deeper level. That's why we continue to be the broker of choice for over a million active traders worldwide. "

Driven by the insight that every trader sees themselves as part of a special breed- ambitious, bold, independent-the campaign reinforces Exness' role as the broker for those who are Born to Trade. It highlights two foundational pillars of the brand:

  • Traders as heroes: Portraying traders as heroes in an aspirational light.
  • Product as an enabler: Showcasing Exness' unmatched technology and market-leading features such as seamless withdrawals, tight and stable spreads*, and fast execution.

From sharp visuals to immersive storytelling, everything is designed to connect with traders on a deeper level. It's a cinematic tribute to every trader's journey-from moments of doubt to decisive actions.

With a global rollout across various channels and platforms, the campaign cements Exness' position as the trusted broker that truly understands traders and gives them the edge they seek.

Founded in 2008, Exness is a global multi-asset broker on a mission to reshape the online trading industry. Since its inception, the company has focused on creating the ultimate trading experience through large-scale investment in technology and infrastructure. Exness' fresh approach resonates with traders worldwide, growing the company into one of the most prominent retail brokers in the sector.

* "Best spreads" means the tightest and most stable spreads. "Most stable" refers to the lowest maximum spreads, and "tightest" refers to the tightest average spreads - offered on Exness Pro accounts - for certain instruments. These are compared to spreads across commission-free accounts of other top brokers over the specified period.

Contact:
Eleonora Oikonomidou
eleonora.oikonomidou@exness.com
+35725030959

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eBpamhk-3bI
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2694432/Exness_2.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2694490/Exness_Logo.jpg

Exness launches Born to Trade 2

Exness Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/exness-launches-bold-new-global-campaign-putting-traders-at-the-heart-of-the-story-302463495.html

