Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - May 26, 2025) - LBank Exchange, a premier global digital asset trading platform, has officially listed STAT (STAT) on May 20, 2025, at 8:00 AM (UTC). The STAT/USDT trading pair is accessible at https://www.lbank.com/trade/STAT_usdt, giving users access to a powerful platform built at the intersection of AI analytics, community intelligence, and real-time market insight.

STAT is not just a token-it will serve as the core utility within an expansive ecosystem of tools designed to empower crypto traders and investors with real-time data, predictive signals, and crowdsourced intelligence. With features like STAT Lock-up, STAT Live, and STAT InfoBot, the project will redefine how investors consume and act on crypto information.

STAT: The Future of AI-Powered Crypto Intelligence

The STAT platform will merge artificial intelligence, social sentiment, and live market signals into a seamless user experience. Its flagship news and insights channel will enable users to stay informed with minute-by-minute updates, predictive analytics, and actionable market sentiment-all powered by data from global crypto communities and exchanges.

By introducing tools such as STAT Live (voice-delivered breaking news), STAT InfoBot (real-time monitoring of price and CEX events), and tailored AI reports, STAT will transform information overload into strategic clarity. Whether it's understanding whale behavior or catching trends before they go mainstream, STAT will deliver a competitive edge.

The platform's integrated community forum will facilitate knowledge exchange, technical analysis, and strategic discussion-amplifying the value of every user's insight. Meanwhile, STAT Lock-up will incentivize long-term holding by offering tiered access to AI-generated content, exclusive insights, and partner utilities.

Tokenomics

The STAT token will power access to all premium functionalities within the ecosystem-from AI reports and voice-delivered news to staking rewards and membership-based services.

Key Details:

Token Name : STAT

Token Symbol : STAT

Max Supply : 100,000,000 STAT

Total Supply (Post-Burn) : 96,918,327.76 STAT

Network: Ethereum (ERC-20)

Token Usage:

STAT Lock-up : Required to access platform memberships and premium services

Access Control : Certain features (alerts, premium content, partner benefits) will be available only to users who lock or hold a defined amount of STAT

Utility Scaling: Benefits will be tiered across individual investors, institutions, and foundations

Token Distribution Plan (as per official chart):

Ecosystem (40%)

Reserved to support long-term ecosystem growth, AI infrastructure development, and platform utility expansion.

Private Sales (20%)

Allocated to early investors and strategic backers who support development and initial liquidity provisioning.

Marketing (15%)

Used to fund awareness campaigns, user acquisition initiatives, and long-term community-building efforts.

Partnership (15%)

Allocated to key strategic partnerships and integrations that expand platform features and adoption.

Team & Advisors (10%)

Reserved for core contributors, executives, and advisors who are building and scaling STAT over the long term.

STAT introduced a deflationary component by using a portion of platform revenue for token buybacks or burns. As of 2024, over 3 million STAT have already been burned to reduce supply and strengthen token value.

Leadership Team

STAT is led by a dual-CEO structure combining engineering precision and business vision:

Juhwan Park (Co-CEO)

Former Boeing and Hyundai MOBIS software engineer, Juhwan brings deep experience in system programming, automated investment algorithms, and aerospace-grade infrastructure development.

Byoungchan Eum (Co-CEO)

A strategic leader with over 20 years of experience, Byoungchan has held executive roles at Kakao AI, Hyundai Card, and Element AI. He also serves as a Venture Partner at Scale Asia Ventures.

Learn More about STAT

Website: https://statproject.io/en

About LBank

Founded in 2015, LBank is a top crypto exchange offering financial derivatives, asset management, and secure trading. With over 15 million users across 210+ regions, LBank ranks in the top 20 for spot trading and top 15 for derivatives trading globally, ensuring fund integrity and supporting global crypto adoption.

Leveraging its acute market insight and expertise, LBank always takes the lead in spotting and listing Alpha altcoins. The platform was among the first to list popular gem coins like BONK, BOME, and FLOKI, as well as emerging favorites like NEIRO, MOODENG, GOATSEUS, and PNUT, offering impressive returns to investors.

Start Trading Now: lbank.com

